Never too late to learn: Coaches Attend Workshop

Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Virginia. - The Marine Corps Recruiting Command hosted its annual Coaches Workshop, for coaches and educators from colleges and universities from across the country to learn about what it takes to become an officer on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, from May 9 - 12, 2023. The event, designed to give attendees a firsthand look at what it takes to become a Marine Corps officer, included a range of activities and training exercises.



“I came here looking for an opportunity to learn, and push my comfort zone a little bit,” said Justin Signorelli the head wrestling coach at Alfred State College. “I also want to learn more from the hundreds of years of Marine Corps success in leadership to create a better athlete and to find better opportunities for my student-athletes.”



During the workshop attendees took part in obstacle courses and leadership reaction courses, which tested their physical and mental toughness. They also had the opportunity to watch Marines navigate The Quigley at the Officer Candidate School. The Quigley is a 50-yard section of the Officer Candidates School’s Combat Course. It’s filled with snakes in the summer and ice in the winter. Filled with dirty and foul-smelling water, barbed wire, concrete culverts and someone yelling at you from start to finish.



“The biggest thing I hope the coaches get out of today is exposure,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Francis Moore the officer selection officer for Recruiting Station Dallas. “There’s always a lot of media attention on Marine Corps leadership, but if you don’t get to live it and you don’t get to experience it then reading something on paper is truly different than experiencing something first hand.”



In addition to these activities, attendees also had the opportunity to fly on an MV-22B Osprey being flown by Marine Helicopter Squadron One Marines, and learn about the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, a martial arts program that is designed to teach Marines the skills they need to defend themselves in close combat situations. HMX-1 was founded to test tactics, techniques, procedures and equipment, but has since, become synonymous with helicopter transport of the President of the United States.



The Marine Corps Recruiting Command hosts this event annually for college coaches and educators to ensure they understand the benefits of serving in the Marine Corps as they mentor their students and athletes regarding future career goals – potentially even encouraging them to join the Marine Corps. By giving attendees a firsthand look at what it takes to become an officer in the Marine Corps, MCRC hopes to build stronger relationships with college coaches and educators across the country and to promote the benefits of becoming a Marine Corps officer.



“Going to The Basic School and seeing the obstacle course and different demonstrations and really seeing the mental, and physical endurance you have to have to be a Marine has given me a different perspective overall,” said Jaleesa Harper the head women’s volleyball coach of the University of North Carolina - Pembroke.



At the end of the weeklong coaches workshop attendees left the event with a newfound appreciation for the Marine Corps and the skills it takes to go through the training. The Marine Corps Recruiting Command plans to continue hosting this event in the future, with the hopes of reaching even more college coaches and educators across the country, with the goal of proving to them that the Marine Corps is a viable option for those young adults coming out of college.



“The specific leadership traits, and skills required in order to succeed as a Marine officer are present in many student athletes across the country,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Juarez Jr, an officer selection officer with Recruiting Station Phoenix, “by bringing these college coaches and educators here and exposing them to the leadership styles of the Marine Corps they can better take that back to their student athletes to figure out and assess who is a good student athlete and who might serve great as a Marine Corps officer.”