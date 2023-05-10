49th Wing 1st quarter award ceremony

The 49th Wing’s 1st quarter award winners were recognized by U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, 49th Wing command chief, in a ceremony here, May 12, 2023.



The winners were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance during the period of January to March 2023.



Congratulations to the 49th Wing’s 1st quarter award winners:



Airman of the Quarter:

Senior Airman Jason Umpierre, 49th Communications Squadron



Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter:

Tech Sgt. Abishai Giles, 16th Training Squadron



Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter:

Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Cabrera, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Company Grade Officer of the Quarter:

Capt. David Thompson, 9th Attack Squadron



Field Grade Office of the Quarter:

Maj. Joseph Simms, 6th Attack Squadron



Civilian Category I (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:

Amanda Cobb, 49th Medical Group



Civilian Category I (Supervisory) of the Quarter:

Raquel Kisner, 49th Force Support Squadron



Civilian Category II (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:

Norman Bloom, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Civilian Category II (Supervisory) of the Quarter:

Stephanie Stewart, 49th Force Support Squadron



Civilian Category III (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:

Callie Spencer, 49th Contracting Squadron



Civilian Category III (Supervisory) of the Quarter:

Kimberly Lawhorn, 49th Force Support Squadron



Honor Guardsman of the Quarter:

Staff Sgt. Andrew Wege, 29th Attack Squadron



49th Key Spouse of the Quarter:

Olivia Boyer



Volunteer of the Quarter:

Senior Airman Evelyn Domfe, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Instructor Pilot of the Quarter:

Maj. Thomas Nichols, 54th Training Squadron



49er of the Quarter:

Senior Airman Elyse Mora, 49th Security Forces Squadron



Small Unit of the Quarter:

314th Fighter Squadron



Large Unit of the Quarter:

49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Date Taken: 05.15.2023