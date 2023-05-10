49th Wing 1st quarter award ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 49th Wing’s 1st quarter award winners were recognized by U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, 49th Wing command chief, in a ceremony here, May 12, 2023.

    The winners were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance during the period of January to March 2023.

    Congratulations to the 49th Wing’s 1st quarter award winners:

    Airman of the Quarter:
    Senior Airman Jason Umpierre, 49th Communications Squadron

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter:
    Tech Sgt. Abishai Giles, 16th Training Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter:
    Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Cabrera, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter:
    Capt. David Thompson, 9th Attack Squadron

    Field Grade Office of the Quarter:
    Maj. Joseph Simms, 6th Attack Squadron

    Civilian Category I (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Amanda Cobb, 49th Medical Group

    Civilian Category I (Supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Raquel Kisner, 49th Force Support Squadron

    Civilian Category II (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Norman Bloom, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Civilian Category II (Supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Stephanie Stewart, 49th Force Support Squadron

    Civilian Category III (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Callie Spencer, 49th Contracting Squadron

    Civilian Category III (Supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Kimberly Lawhorn, 49th Force Support Squadron

    Honor Guardsman of the Quarter:
    Staff Sgt. Andrew Wege, 29th Attack Squadron

    49th Key Spouse of the Quarter:
    Olivia Boyer

    Volunteer of the Quarter:
    Senior Airman Evelyn Domfe, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Instructor Pilot of the Quarter:
    Maj. Thomas Nichols, 54th Training Squadron

    49er of the Quarter:
    Senior Airman Elyse Mora, 49th Security Forces Squadron

    Small Unit of the Quarter:
    314th Fighter Squadron

    Large Unit of the Quarter:
    49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

