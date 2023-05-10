Five Walter Reed Nurses Honored for Exemplary Service During Walking Nurse Award Ceremony

Photo By Harvey Duze | America Zone, Bldg. 19, 4th Floor: Pediatric GI Clinic: HM3 Brook M. Atkinson, winner...... read more read more Photo By Harvey Duze | America Zone, Bldg. 19, 4th Floor: Pediatric GI Clinic: HM3 Brook M. Atkinson, winner of the Para-Professional Nightingale Award The Nightingale Awards recognize members of the nursing team serving at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as proven leaders who consistently exemplify ambition, commitment, professionalism, courage, outstanding care, and teamwork. Photograph by Harvey A. Duze (Office of Command Communications – WRNMMC) see less | View Image Page

Bethesda, MD (May 15, 2023) -- Five Walter Reed nurses were honored for their exceptional service during the Walking Nurse Award Ceremony on May 9.



The ceremony recognized their contributions to the nursing profession in three categories: Nightingale Award, Nurse Innovator Award, and Leadership Award.



HM3 Brook M. Atkinson was presented the Para-Professional Nightingale Award, and RN Amarulys Patterson was presented the RN Nightingale Award, for consistently exemplifying ambition, commitment, professionalism, courage, outstanding care, and teamwork.



U.S. Air Force (USAF) Capt. Dominique A. Hunsberger and USAF 1st Lt. Mariah K. Gelbard was awarded the Nurse Innovator Award for demonstrating exceptional clinical skills in their area of expertise through active involvement, nurse education, and technological advances.

Lastly, RN Paulette Crull earned the Leadership Award for her outstanding staff support through unit/department cohesiveness, mentorship, and promoting a shared mental model of the unit/department goals, demonstrated by excellent delivery and exceptional results.



The Walter Reed nurses who were honored at the ceremony were nominated by their peers. Their exemplary service and dedication to the nursing profession are shining examples of the impact that nurses can have on their teammates, patient care, and outcomes.



The Walking Nurse Award Ceremony celebrates the outstanding achievements of nurses who go above and beyond their call of duty.