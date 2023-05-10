BACH announces clinic dates for School and Sports Physicals

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital conducts walk-in school and sports physical clinics on four Saturdays, 8:30-11:30 a.m. beginning May 20.



To support students and sports physical requirements, Byrd Family Medical Home offers the first School and Sports Physical Walk-in Clinic May 20 and a second clinic July 22. Byrd is located at 7973 Thunder Blvd., Fort Campbell. The Air Assault Family Medical Home offers two School and Sports Physical Walk-in Clinics July 8 and Aug. 5. AAFMH is located inside the hospital C Building entrance, off Joel Drive.



These walk-in dates may be used for children assigned to a primary care manager at BACH or a TRICARE-network PCM off post.



School and/or sports physicals are required for:

• any child entering Christian County, Fort Campbell, or Clarksville-Montgomery County schools for the first time

• any adolescent who enrolls in the 6th grade in Christian County or Fort Campbell Schools

• any adolescent who is entering the 7th grade in Tennessee

• any student participating in school organized sports

• any youth participating in Fort Campbell’s organized sport programs



Parents are encouraged to download the appropriate school or sports physical forms required by the child’s school district and complete the forms prior to arriving at the physical appointment. Children should wear shorts and a short-sleeved shirt to facilitate the examination.



Parents may download Kentucky, Tennessee and Fort Campbell forms from the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital website. Visit https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Primary-Care/Family-Centered-Care-Clinics for quick access to the Patient-Centered Medical Home page and scroll down to the School and Sports Physicals tab.



Children who have had a school or sports physical completed at one of BACH’s medical homes within the last 12 months and have had no medical changes, may not need a new exam. Parents can simply contact their child’s care team to have the required school forms completed. Paperwork may take up to three business days to complete.



School and sports physicals are also available by appointment weekdays for families assigned to a primary care manager at BACH, including Screaming Eagle, Young Eagle, Air Assault and Byrd Medical Homes by calling the appointment line at 270-798-4677 or 931-431-4677 or by secure messaging your care team. With Fort Campbell medical services transitioning to MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System’s new electronic patient record system, parents are encouraged to take advantage of the School and Sports Physical Saturday clinics. Routine or non-urgent appointment access will be reduced May-July during the transition timeframe.



When scheduling an appointment, please inform the team whether the child will attend a school in Kentucky or Tennessee, or another state during the 2023-24 school year.



Parents of patients with more complex or complicated conditions, or who may require additional time should schedule a separate visit with their PCM during a normal appointment time. Care teams will not be addressing any acute or chronic medical issues on the walk-in school and sports physical clinic days.



For the latest information from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, please our website at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil

