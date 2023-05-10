CVW 17 Conducts Airborne Change of Command Ceremonies

Three squadrons from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, embarked on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), conducted airborne change of command ceremonies while deployed in the Western Pacific.



Capt. Christopher Hurst, commander, CVW-17 (CAG), was the presiding officer for the ceremonies.



Cmdr. Randy “JP” Conant relieved Cmdr. Calvin “HOBS” Campbell as the commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 on May 11. Cmdr. Scott “Ace” Lippincott relieved Cmdr. Jameel “Faceman” McDaniel as the commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 on May 12. Cmdr. James “GQ” Sheets relieved Cmdr. David “Piggly” Wrigley as the commanding officer of VFA-146 on May 13.



“Our air wing is the cornerstone of American global military power and a central component to the strike group’s commitment to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows,” said Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11. “Thank you to these aviators and their families for their sacrifice and relentless focus on preparation, readiness, and resilience throughout our deployment. Well done!”



During the airborne ceremonies, three aircraft from the respective squadrons flew in formation while the incoming and outgoing commanding officers read their official orders through the aircraft’s radio. The outgoing commanding officer broke off from the formation, signifying the end of tour. The incoming commanding officer became the formation lead, signifying the assumption of command. The third aircraft was flown by the presiding officer. Sailors aboard Nimitz watched from the flight deck as the aircraft performed the change of command and the aircraft radio calls were broadcast from the general announcement system.



“Commanding a squadron during deployment is one of the most demanding and challenging responsibilities an aviator encounters during their naval career,” said Hurst. “These three leaders rose to the challenge and overcame every obstacle in front of them. Congratulations to all three commanding officers on their dedication and success.”



NIMCSG consists of Nimitz, CVW-17, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), DESRON 9, USS Decatur (DDG 73), USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108).



Nimitz’s embarked air wing consists of the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94, “Kestrels” of VFA-137, “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146, “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 and “Providers” of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 30.



NIMCSG is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

