    Big Boots To Fill; Airman Follows In Mom's Footsteps

    Big Boots To Fill; Airman Follows In Mom's Footsteps

    Senior Master Sgt. Alecia Wyatt, A 179th Airlift Wing First Sergeant, and her daughter

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Grace Riegel 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Alecia Wyatt, A 179th Airlift Wing First Sergeant, enlisted in the Air National Guard 21 years ago. Two years after her enlistment SMSgt Wyatt gave birth to her oldest, Alex. After earning the title Mom, she knew she wanted a career her kids would be inspired by. Over the years SMSgt Wyatt has balanced multiple deployments, raised five children, and excelled through her career.

    On February 23, 2023, Alex Collier, SMSgt Wyatt’s Daughter, took the Oath of Enlistment and joined her mother in serving at the 179th Airlift Wing. Collier remembers her mom spending weekends at drill and saying goodbye when her mom had to leave for deployments. Of all her memories in being a military child, the most memorable moment of her mother’s career was watching her graduate from the First Sergeant Academy in 2019.

    Collier realized that her mom was truly a part of something big, stating, “It was so cool to watch her, I was really proud.”

    Senior Master Sgt. Wyatt looks forward to sharing the community and camaraderie found at the 179th Airlift Wing with her daughter stating, “I hope that she realizes the impact of being a part of this organization and how she can in turn impact those around her.”

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
