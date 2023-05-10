Fleet Air Reconnaissance (VQ) 3 Change of Command

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson | 230512-N-JN506-190 TINKER AIR FORCE BASE (May 12, 2023) A place card is set for Mecca...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson | 230512-N-JN506-190 TINKER AIR FORCE BASE (May 12, 2023) A place card is set for Mecca Lovick, during the change of command ceremony where Cmdr. Matthew R. Lovick, left, relieves Cmdr. Conor L. Heely, right, as commanding officer of the VQ3 Iron Men, in the 2nd air hangar, May 12. VQ-3 “Ironman” are assigned to Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1 Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff; providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet, ensuring national security through the deterrence of adversarial nuclear ambitions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson) see less | View Image Page

By: AE2 Monica Walker, SCW-1 Public Affairs



TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- (May 12, 2023) – U.S. Navy Fleet Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 3 held a change of command ceremony at Tinker AFB, May 12.



Cmdr. Matthew R. Lovick relieved Cmdr. Connor Heely as commander of the E-6B Mercury squadron, becoming the 54th commanding officer.



During his naval service, Heely accumulated more than 2,000 flight hours in the E-6B, including 22 missions supporting convoy operations in Baghdad for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008.



Before relinquishing command, Heely recognized the Ironmen team for their hard work and dedication and thanked his family for their support and devotion, which allowed him to be successful in his career. The departing commanding officer gave his thoughts on the future VQ-3 has ahead of them, closing his speech with one final order.



"This Ironman Squadron must never shy from the challenges when the wind dies down; you will continue to navigate forward, and you will create your own fair winds and following seas," said Heely.



During his speech, Heely made special mention of the hard work and dedication of the VQ3 chief’s mess.



"Last year I told the chiefs I needed them, and Ironman chiefs ran straight into the fire," he added. "They protected their Sailors, encouraged, guided, and developed them."



Capt. Majoris, commander, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, then presented Heely with the Meritorious Service Medal, for his end of tour award.



Lovick’s pennant was hoisted, and he officially assumed the title and responsibilities of VQ-3’s commanding officer. At the podium, he thanked his family, his Sailors, and the Oklahoma community leaders in attendance. He also outlined his expectations for the Ironmen and women, setting his standard for what is to come. Highlighting both the challenges and opportunities ahead, Lovick embraced his new role, embodying the TACAMO mindset.



"We will provide unwavering support to our sailors and families, who are often the ones who bear the heaviest burden of service and sacrifice. I look forward to all we accomplish together, we will leave a legacy that we can look back on and be proud of," said Lovick. "A time will come when we will be looked upon to deploy these aircraft into harm’s way. When that time comes, we shall be ready."



