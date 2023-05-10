Courtesy Photo | MEDDAC-Knox opens SHARP escape room at Building 853, Ireland Annex. “The MEDDAC-Knox...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MEDDAC-Knox opens SHARP escape room at Building 853, Ireland Annex. “The MEDDAC-Knox SHARP Escape Room was truly a team effort across our command,” said Col. Caryn R. Vernon, Commander Ireland Army Health Clinic. “It was because of the teams hard work that this amazing training opportunity is now available not only for our command but the entire installation.” see less | View Image Page

“The MEDDAC-Knox SHARP Escape Room was truly a team effort across our command,” said Col. Caryn R. Vernon, Commander Ireland Army Health Clinic. “It was because of the teams hard work that this amazing training opportunity is now available not only for our command but the entire installation.”





Escape rooms are live-action, team-based events where groups of players collectively discover clues, solve puzzles, and accomplish tasks in one or more enclosed rooms, while attempting to ‘escape’ from the room. Escape rooms are a great training tool as they require teamwork, communication, delegation, creative and critical thinking, and attention to detail. The most successful teams are those made up of players with a variety of experiences, skills, background knowledge, as well as physical and mental toughness.



That was the foundation for the new SHARP escape room for training created for the staff at MEDDAC-Knox. Catina Haynes, the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and her team, Master Sgt. Rita Allen and Staff Sgt. Laquinta Gray, with assistance from the MEDDAC-Knox logistics team were able to transform several rooms on the first floor of the Ireland Annex into as escape room.



“The SHARP Escape Room provides an engaging and unique way to educate Soldiers and Army Civilians by reinforcing critical SHARP knowledge and skills,” said Haynes. “Clues and vignette responses are based on current Army policy and references.”



SHARP escape rooms benefit soldiers and staff by enabling an enjoyable, interactive training using realistic scenarios. Testing the personnel’s mental agility and recollection of SHARP knowledge and fundamentals in a low-stress training environment. It allows additional training outside of the classroom to emphasize and reinforce prevention in conjunction with the Army Values.



“This was an idea that Ms. Haynes and I came up with 18 months ago in an effort to re-energize SHARP training into a more interactive and innovative platform,” said Vernon. “The MEDDAC-Knox SHARP team took this intent and created an insanely effective method of instruction that builds upon the foundation of our SHARP program. It not only reinforces the basics, but it builds trust and teamwork, two of the basic components of a professional work environment.”



If your unit is interested in participating in the MEDDAC-Knox SHARP escape room, the unit’s SARC or Victim Advocate can reach out to Ms. Haynes to schedule a date and time.