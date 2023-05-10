NAVFAC Southwest Delivers Successful Expeditionary Construction In Logistically Challenging Location

Photo By Mario Icari | Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific Deputy Commander Capt. Ken Colman, Naval Base...... read more read more Photo By Mario Icari | Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific Deputy Commander Capt. Ken Colman, Naval Base Coronado Commanding Officer Capt. Charles "Newt" McKissick, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott, and a representative from Reyes Construction were part of the ribbon cutting ceremony. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO - Personnel from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems (NAVFAC) Command Southwest joined Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, Amphibious Construction Battalion ONE, Navy Region Southwest and Naval Base Coronado (NBC) to commemorate the completion of a $7.9 million Combat Aircraft Loading Area (CALA) military construction project April 20 in San Clemente Island, California.



"Working with the NCF, NAVFAC Southwest, civilian contractors, and as the last Amphibious Construction Battalion, all of us working together, we completed the largest and most important project the Seabees have ever been tasked with in decades. Creating the framework for all future projects of Seabee commands. ACB-1 is extremely grateful we could help and that we will be continuously considered for future projects across the Navy" said Equipment Operator Second Class Jordan Sieger, Amphibious Construction Battalion ONE Site Supervisor.



This project has been a combined effort between Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, Amphibious Construction Battalion ONE, Reyes Construction, and NAVFAC Southwest to employ a cutting edge whole of engineering concept which brings in Seabee labor capabilities paired with NAVFAC Contractor support to execute and manage construction. For this project the Naval Construction Force provided labor activities while Reyes Construction provided construction and logistics support to enable efficient and economical construction of this project.



“The results of this combined effort further prove that there is tremendous near-term potential to apply the whole of engineering concept elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific,” said NAVFAC Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian. “The project was a resounding success and highlights the ‘Can do’ spirit of the Seabees who made this project possible. The contractors did a superb job providing construction and logistics support to enable efficient, economical construction of this project in a remote location.”



This construction concept combines the best parts of industry with military engineering contributions in order to execute combat relevant infrastructure construction ahead of conflict, and simultaneously posture military engineers to respond to high-end conflict at the point-of-need. This construction concept balances DoD requirements, military capacity, and private industry to deliver engineering solutions for the security of our nation.



"Maintaining and improving the infrastructure of San Clemente Island is important because it is the Navy's only remaining live-fire-range in the continental United States where multiple training scenarios can be carried out at the same time," said Capt. Charles "Newt" McKissick, NBC Commanding Officer. "As such it is crucial to military training and national security. The construction of this CALA is particularly significant as it is a successful partnership between Naval Base Coronado Public Works, San Clemente Island, Seabees from Navy Construction Battalions and NAVFAC Southwest Facilities Engineering Acquisition Division. This partnership was able to maximize capability, training and readiness, and fiscal responsibility.”



Our nation's adversaries are growing stronger and are currently challenging our national interests and way of life. The U.S. Navy has moved past fleet project delivery as only being either a contracting or a military engineer solution and has developed and employed an integrated engineering approach that leverages the strengths of both private sector and uniformed service engineers.



“We had some experience working with the Seabees out of China Lake but this was a reverse,” said a representative from Reyes Construction. “We were in a supporting role on this project. The Seabees carried all the heavy lifting on this one… we were impressed with the proficiency and the can do attitude that the Seabees had in undertaking this project.”



The success from this project highlights the relevance of the Seabees, and the needs and benefits of doing more types of contractor-supported projects. The completed project provides San Clemente Island two 125-square-foot CALA pads, ordinance pad and subsequent utilities improvements consisting of perimeter lighting, lighting windsock, flag pole and emergency post phone.



"San Clemente Island already provides unique training to the fleet by providing the ability to meet critical INDOPACOM theater entry requirements. Over the last year, the installation has been able to effectively integrate another piece of critical infrastructure, two new CALA pads. These not only delivered successful expeditionary construction in logistically challenged locations but developed the technical readiness of our Naval Construction Force by working hand-in-hand with an experienced contractor and saving the Navy millions to support a CNAF priority" said Lt. j.g. Thomas Evaristo, the assistant Public Works Officer for San Clemente Island.



San Clemente Island is one of many locations that make up Naval Base Coronado. Unequaled in operational scope and complexity, Naval Base Coronado provides a shore-based platform for helicopters, aircraft carriers, SEAL Teams and other ashore and afloat commands for access to the necessary capacity of ground, sea, and air operations and training space.



“The island is truly unique in what it has to offer both operationally and environmentally,” said McKissick. “On the surface it may seem those two things are mutually exclusive. They are not. We can train responsibly while also being good environmental stewards as has been illustrated by the recent delisting of five species on the island from the Fish & Wildlife's Endangered Species List. While the P-762 CALA project enhances SCI's capabilities, it also illustrates that it really is possible to maintain our facilities, train robustly, and protect the environment."



Increased synergy and operational understanding between the contractor community and the military ensured greater effectiveness. We are currently engaged in competition with our adversaries and must enhance our united effort now to preserve the safety and security of our nation and its people.



"This project has provided a great learning experience at both the working level and project management level for the Seabees. The excellent mentorship and guidance that Reyes Construction has imparted on the Seabees has not only brought them up to industry standards but have vastly improved their consultation knowledge and leadership skills" said Lt. Judge Stringer, NMCB 4 Det OIC.



NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.