    Bluejacket of the Quarter: Yeoman 3rd Class Chiyna Williams

    Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 8, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes' Bluejacket of the Quarter,...... read more read more

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 12, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for Third Quarter of FY23.
    Yeoman 3rd Class Chiyna Williams, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, was named Bluejacket of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Williams is a part of Great Lakes’ administration department as an assistant command pay and personnel and administrative clerk. She has been in the Navy for two and a half years and aboard Great Lakes for two years.
    “It is an honor,” said Williams.
    Williams is responsible for personnel muster and internal command-wide correspondence. Additionally, she drafts and routes legal correspondence as the legal yeoman and assists in the management of personnel pay actions, gains, losses and retirements.
    “This command has proved to me when you continue to push forward your hard work pays off in the end,” said Williams.
    For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

