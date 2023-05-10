Bluejacket of the Quarter: Yeoman 3rd Class Chiyna Williams

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 8, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes' Bluejacket of the Quarter,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 8, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes' Bluejacket of the Quarter, 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Yeoman 3rd Class Chiyna Williams, from Stone Mountain, Georgia. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 12, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for Third Quarter of FY23.

Yeoman 3rd Class Chiyna Williams, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, was named Bluejacket of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Williams is a part of Great Lakes’ administration department as an assistant command pay and personnel and administrative clerk. She has been in the Navy for two and a half years and aboard Great Lakes for two years.

“It is an honor,” said Williams.

Williams is responsible for personnel muster and internal command-wide correspondence. Additionally, she drafts and routes legal correspondence as the legal yeoman and assists in the management of personnel pay actions, gains, losses and retirements.

“This command has proved to me when you continue to push forward your hard work pays off in the end,” said Williams.

