Bluejacket of the Quarter: Yeoman 3rd Class Chiyna Williams

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 12, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for Third Quarter of FY23.
Yeoman 3rd Class Chiyna Williams, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, was named Bluejacket of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Williams is a part of Great Lakes’ administration department as an assistant command pay and personnel and administrative clerk. She has been in the Navy for two and a half years and aboard Great Lakes for two years.
“It is an honor,” said Williams.
Williams is responsible for personnel muster and internal command-wide correspondence. Additionally, she drafts and routes legal correspondence as the legal yeoman and assists in the management of personnel pay actions, gains, losses and retirements.
“This command has proved to me when you continue to push forward your hard work pays off in the end,” said Williams.
|05.12.2023
|05.12.2023 14:16
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|STONE MOUNTAIN, GA, US
