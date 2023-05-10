Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Yeoman 2nd Class Jesus Tapia

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 12, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for Third Quarter of FY23.
    Yeoman 2nd Class Jesus Tapia, from Cudahy, California, was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Tapia is a part of Great Lakes’ administration department as the command pay and personnel and administrative clerk. He has been in the Navy for six years and aboard Great Lakes for a year and a half.
    “Being recognized as the JSOQ means a lot to me,” said Tapia. “It has been accomplishment and a way to motivate me continue to work harder and continue to help our Sailors.”
    Tapia is responsible for the awards management, evaluation reports, correspondence, mail, personnel pay actions, gains, losses and retirements of all Navy sailors stationed at Naval Station Great Lakes. In addition to his regular duties, he also acts as the public affairs officer for the Navy Ball Committee and volunteers for flag officer dinners.
    “My favorite part of being a Yeoman is getting to work with a great chain of command,” said Tapia. “My favorite part of being in the Navy is the ship life. There is nothing like it and being on deployment and getting to see many places no one else can experience.”
    Tapia thanks his wife for the motivation.
    For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

