Sailor of the Quarter: Yeoman 1st Class Clifford Nobles

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 12, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for Third Quarter of FY23.
Yeoman 1st Class Clifford Nobles, from Thomasville, Alabama, was named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Nobles is Great Lakes’ administration department leading petty officer. He has been in the Navy for 16 years and aboard Great Lakes for over a year.
“I feel like it’s an honor,” said Nobles. “I had one of the most challenging years of my life last year. I made it out with God’s assistance and the support of my family and close friends. I appreciate my Sailors and their accomplishments. Thanks to my Department Head and Chief for nominating me.”
Nobles is responsible for overseeing six Sailors and two civilians in daily administration duties. His collateral duties include professional development coordinator for the Great Lakes Petty Officers Association, Assistant Casualty Assistance Coordination Officer, Assistant VWAP, Command Tuition Assistance Coordinator, Government Travel Card Coordinator and Defense Travel System Administrative Officer.
“My favorite part is meeting people and learning from each one of my experiences with fellow service members and civilians,” said Nobles. “Sailor of the Quarter today, tomorrow Sailor of the Year!”
