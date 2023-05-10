NSGL Wins CNO Shore Safety Award for FY22

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 12, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes’ Safety Department was awarded the FY 2022 CNO Shore Safety Awards For Significant Contributions to Navy Safety And Occupational Health for large, non-industrial activity.

“I am very honored for us to be selected,” said Ross Johnson, NSGL’s Safety and Occupational Health Manager. “I have been submitting our nomination package for over a decade. The winning of this award has left me deeply moved and so very proud. This award speaks to our strong safety team, but more importantly to all our personnel on the installation who know how to get the job done and done safely.”

Naval Safety Command states that the awards recognize commands with outstanding support and achievement in safety and occupational health. The winning commands excelled in their implementation of the safety management system, achievements in high velocity learning and other initiatives to reduce mishap trends and costs, and in demonstrating strong safety leadership. Additionally, they were the most innovative and enthusiastic in marketing safety and promoting a superior level of safety culture within their commands.

“NSGL Safety team provided invaluable training guidance and insight to installation personnel and tenant commands,” said Johnson. “Our proactive approach directly contributed to an impressive statistic of zero class A, B, or C mishaps. NSGL, its tenant commands, and collateral duty safety officers throughout the installation continue to stress safety as a part of everyday life.”

Johnson states they implemented several new changes that he attributes their success to. The department instituted a safety email address that is sent to all department staff to ensure all messages are received. They also created a QR code to facilitate communication from smart phones to report incidents and assigned mishap investigators at the tenant commands. Additionally, they implemented safety council meetings for training and better tenant command input, expanded their collateral duty safety officer program, and added motorcycle mentorship classes to the motorcycle safety program.

"Safety is a top priority in executing our mission,” said Command Master Chief Anthony Corey, NSGL’s command master chief. “Ensuring that our tenant commands are safe to train, safe to support new Sailors, and safe to support our community as a whole is crucial. We’re proud of our ability to make that possible and honored to have our safety team’s hard work recognized.”

