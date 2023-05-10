Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson Assumption of Responsibility

Photo By Pfc. David Dumas | Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares J. Jackson Sr., command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. David Dumas | Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares J. Jackson Sr., command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division takes control of a formation during an assumption of responsibility ceremony, May 12, on Cooper's Field at Ft. Cavazos, TX. The Army is a diverse organization, where each Soldier is a valuable contributor to the Army's mission because of the unique backgrounds and perspectives they bring to make the Army stronger. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. David Dumas) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas – Troopers and families of the 1st Cavalry Division welcomed a new division command sergeant major during a ceremony on Cooper Field at Fort Hood, Texas.

Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares J. Jackson Sr. took on the responsibilities as the 34th senior enlisted advisor for America’s First Team.



For the past few months, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Hall, Command Sergeant Major for the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, acted as the division’s senior enlisted advisor until Jackson’s selection. During the ceremony, Jackson thanked the important people in his life, including his wife, children, and fellow troopers and leaders.



“To the Troopers, families, and DA civilians of the 1st Cavalry Division. I will promise this, I will give you all the best version of me every day,” said Jackson. “I will do everything within my power to lead by enforcing standards and discipline, understanding through listening with both sympathy and empathy. While earning your trust. Always remembering to be courageous, audacious and victorious.”



Previously serving in several leadership positions across a multitude of units, Jackson is well known for his leadership and soldier development.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson brings over 28 years of leadership experience in a variety of formations,” said Maj. Gen. John Richardson, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division. “He has an earned reputation as a leader who cares about Troopers and family members and focuses on creating a culture of mutual trust in the organization that he leads.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, served, prior to Jackson, as the command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division since Aug. 2021. Munday and his family reported to his next assignment as the Command Sergeant Major for the United States Army Recruiting Command located on Fort Knox, Kentucky.



Jackson accepted the responsibility of the well-being of the Soldiers and Families of the division, as he received the division colors by Richardson – one, which he said he feels ready for.



