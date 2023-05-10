NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Multiple-Construction Contract for Utility Mechanical Construction Services in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded a combined maximum value of $95,000,000, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity design-build and design-bid-build multiple-construction contract for utility mechanical construction services in the Hampton Roads area to the following contractors: MIG GOV (N4008523D0043), Virginia Beach, Virginia; CCI Group, LLC (N4008523D0044), Manchester, Maine; Etolin Strait Associates (N4008523D0045), Norfolk, Virginia; Goshawk, LLC (N4008523D0046, San Antonio, Texas; Ocean Construction Services, Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N4008523D0047); and TYBe-Garney Federal JV, LLC, Newbern, Tennessee (N4008523D0048). These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract.



Work will be primarily performed in the Hampton Roads area, however, work may also be required in other areas within the NAVFAC MIDLANT area of responsibility, if deemed necessary.



Work is expected to be completed by May 2028. Each awardee will be awarded $5,000 at time of award in order to satisfy the minimum guarantee. Fiscal year (FY) 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $30,000 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current FY. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy), and military construction (Navy) funds.



This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with seven proposals received. NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

