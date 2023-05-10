Army Guard brings together Military Personnel Officers for annual training symposium

Photo By Capt. James Mason | A military personnel officer asks Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen a question at the annual Army...... read more read more Photo By Capt. James Mason | A military personnel officer asks Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen a question at the annual Army National Guard G1 Military Personnel Office workshop in Orlando, Florida, May 2 to May 4, 2023. The 2023 conference marked the first time the group has met in-person since before the COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago. see less | View Image Page

ORLANDO – The Army National Guard (ARNG) recently hosted its annual G1 Military Personnel Office conference May 2 to May 4, 2023, marking the first time the group has met in-person since before the COVID-19 pandemic began over three years ago.



Director of the ARNG Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen joined the more than 250 Army Guard officers and senior noncommissioned officers for the workshop, where the participants were able to hear from senior leaders in the Army human resources career field community.



“When we’re together, we can share things with each other that allows us to learn and grow as professionals,” Jensen said. “One of our greatest strengths as an Army Guard is that we aren’t all the same. Events like these are so important to who we are as a force.”



The role of the G1 in the ARNG is to develop and implement policies that build readiness to ensure that the Army’s greatest resource—its people—are prepared for any mission, both today and tomorrow.



Brig. Gen. Lavetta Bennett, the ARNG G1, kicked off the event with a keynote session addressing her fellow G1s with a message of appreciation and excitement. Bennett has been in the job as the top ARNG G1 for eight months now and says that this job has been the most rewarding of her career.



Bennett said that one of the things that makes her enjoy coming to work every day is knowing she gets to put “people first” and support the members of the 54 states and territories that make up the National Guard.



“Our conference theme is ‘Putting People First into Action,’” Bennett said. “People first means treating everybody with dignity and respect. We have to make people know they are valued in our ranks. As we move towards the Army of 2030, we need to build cohesive teams and value the opinions of our soldiers.”



Throughout the keynote and breakout sessions delivered by Jensen, Bennett, Brig. Gen. Hope Rampy, director of Military Personnel Management, Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, command sergeant major of the ARNG, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Stevens, sergeant major of Headquarters Department of the Army G1, and others, there was one message in common: the Army is modernizing and the G1 community must keep up to meet the needs of America’s soldiers.



Jensen mentioned to the group that their contributions to the overall modernization efforts will allow the ARNG to continue to accomplish its ever-changing mission.



“The Army Guard of Sept 10, 2001 is gone and will never be back,” Jensen said. “Our role as part of the total Army is no longer to be a strategic reserve or an operational reserve, but to be both. We’re an integrated reserve. Integrated as part of the total Army – and the work of the G1 is crucial to that.”



Current efforts that are ongoing in the G1 community, that were discussed during the symposium, include total integration and implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System - Army (IPPS-A), reaching the 2023 recruiting goal, ensuring soldiers are receiving the benefits and services they are authorized, and that when it comes time for a soldier to exit the service, they hang their uniform up for the final time knowing they will be taken care of and be recognized as a soldier for life.



According to Rampy, it is extremely crucial that the leaders of the ARNG continue to serve with the mindset of always putting people first. She says the Guard plays such a unique role in the total Army and the Army must work to make sure that Guard soldiers are taken care of, and that starts with the G1.



“No one can do what the Guard does. The Guard is the closest to the community. Our Army needs the Guard,” Rampy said. “The permeability between all three compos is going to continue to be stressed and highlighted as the importance of the total Army working together as a team as we lean into the Army of 2030.”



Jensen agreed.



“If we’re not integrated at every level of the Army, we’re in trouble.” Jensen said. “I’m a firm believer in preparing for the future and this is where it starts.”