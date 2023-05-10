Team Rota: Ryan Fine

Ryan Fine is a sales supervisor at Navy Exchange (NEX) Rota and was recently awarded NEX Employee of the Year for 2022 at a staff picnic. This award highlighted Fine’s hardwork throughout the year in addition to his willingness to help out, in Rota and within the region.



“In June of 2022 I volunteered to assist the NEX in Djibouti for two weeks,” said Fine. “And then returned again in September for six months.”



During his six months in Djibouti, Fine held several roles within the NEX.

“While there I was the divisional manager and worked in various roles, including managing the remodel of the mini-mart and leading special events to improve morale on base,” he explained.



Fine, originally from Kansas City, Kansas, joined the U.S. Marine Corps after high school and was active duty for 11 years.



“I made the decision to separate from active duty in order for my family to stay in Okinawa, Japan,” he said. “We loved the island and Okinawa felt like home to us.”



In late 2017, Fine and his family made the move to Rota, Spain, for his wife’s job. He began working at NEX Rota shortly thereafter.



“I love being a part of the military community and being able to provide support to those that serve,” said Fine. “I have been overseas for 12 years and understand the struggle of being stationed abroad. It is a privilege to serve the active duty and their families and I thoroughly enjoy being a small part of their tour in Rota.”



In his free time, Fine sells items through his woodworking home-based business. Fine and his family also experiencing all that Spain has to offer.



“I enjoy the weather here in Southern Spain and the ability to travel Europe easily,” he said. “I also enjoy the culture and partaking in the events such as feria, carnival, etc.”



When asked if he had any parting words, Fine said he's looking forward to NFL football season.



“I am a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan....Go Chiefs!”

