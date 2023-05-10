2ID/RUCD receives the Army Superior Unit Award for COVID Operations

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division receives the Army Superior Unit Award for their COVID-19 response procedures on the Korean peninsula between Jan. 28, 2020, to May 22, 2022.



21D/RUCD ramped up their COVID response by assembling a Quarantine Fusion Cell (QFC to provide command and control for the Division's COVID-19 response and began working on the complex problems associated with the pandemic. The newly constructed QFC was composed of assets from each 2ID/RUCD Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (HHBN) as well as liaisons from each of the five subordinate brigades.



The QFC continued to support quarantine operations throughout the duration of the assigned period. The QFC was critical in giving estimates to 8th Army concerning the number of arrivals the quarantine facilities could handle in addition to those expected during PCS, preventing any maxing out of the facilities.



In addition, the cell proved crucial to conducting operations supporting United States Forces Korea's (USFK) commitment to Korea's mandatory 14-day quarantine, and the overall 21D/RUCD COVID-19 response by being the single point of information and guidance in the division.

2ID/RUCD worked with 8th Army and U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to take possession of additional buildings for this mission, growing from one to fourteen buildings during this period.



Soldiers attached to the unit during this period may wear this unit award permanently if the individual was assigned to, and present for duty with the unit any time during the period cited; or who was attached by competent orders to, and present for duty with the unit during the entire period, or for at least 30 consecutive days of the period cited.



For a copy of the award please visit: https://www.2id.korea.army.mil/About-Us/History/Unit-Awards/

