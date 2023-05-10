VP-26 Participates in Kanoya Air Show

KANOYA AIR BASE, Japan – The “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 visited the Kanoya Air Show on Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, April 30.



Tridents displayed and answered questions about the P-8A Poseidon and interacted with local visitors of the air show.



“It is so great to see the P-1, MQ-9, and the P-8 all together,” said Capt. USHIWAKA Kengo, commanding officer of Kanoya Air Base. “We really appreciate VP-26 traveling to make an appearance all the way out here.”



The VP-26 Tridents are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

