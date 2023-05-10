Commander, Task Force 70 Conducts Flag Talks with JMSDF

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 9, 2023) – Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 staff conducted Flag talks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. FUKUDA Tatsuya, commander, Fleet Escort Force (CFCF); and Rear Adm. HIRATA Toshiyuki, CFCF chief of staff, and members of their staff aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on May 9.



Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly, commander, Task Force 70, and CTF 70 staff members discussed maritime strategy and how best to operate forces together at sea with JMSDF leaders.



“I would like to comment on the efforts of the staffs to coordinate this meeting,” said Donnelly. “There are many lines of efforts that go into these discussions. Thanks to close cooperation between us we are able to stay proactively postured and capable to face any would-be adversaries.”



The staff discussion centered on potential future exercises, operations, and engagements the 7th Fleet task force will conduct with their Japanese counterparts.



After the meeting, Donnelly was awarded a commendation medal from JMSDF for his service as Commander, Task Force 70.



“I want to express my sincere appreciation for Rear Adm. Donnelly’s commitment and hard work as Commander, Task Force 70,” said Fukuda. “On behalf of Adm. SAKAI Ryo, JMSDF chief of staff, I would like to bestow upon you the commendation medal.”



The U.S. and Japanese navies have been partnered in the Indo-Pacific for more than 60 years.



U.S. 7th Fleet exercises operational control of its units through designated Task Forces or Task Groups. These groups are organized along domain and functional lines. CTF 70 is theater strike warfare commander and theater air and missile defense commander.



CTF 70 is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 23:29 Story ID: 444590 Location: JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Task Force 70 Conducts Flag Talks with JMSDF, by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.