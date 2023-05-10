Norfolk Naval Shipyard Educates Workers on Environmental Stewardship

It was a beautiful day to celebrate the Earth and environmental programs at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) April 27.



Given previous COVID concerns, this is the first Earth Day event NNSY has hosted since 2019 and there were several community participants, to include: Mosquito Control (City of Portsmouth), Butterfly Society of Virginia, Dominion Energy, Elizabeth River Project, Evelyn’s Wildlife Refuge, Hampton Roads Sanitation District, Master Gardeners of Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Norfolk, Norfolk Beekeepers Association, Stormwater Management Program (Suffolk, Department of Public Works), Tidewater Rehabilitation and Environmental Education, U.S. Fleet Forces – Stewards of the Sea, and Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center.



“Celebrating Earth Day provides us with an opportunity to educate shipyard employees on how they can play a role in protecting our environment,” stated Conchita Herrera Mauer, Shipyard Environmental Management System Program Manager. “The event provides a sense of comradery for our employees and a morale boost.”



Along with the great information provided by participating vendors, NNSY handed out free trees to everyone who stopped by. NNSY employees chose one tree from various options including Crape Myrtle, Yellow Poplar, Red Maple, Eastern White Pine, and Virginia Pine. The trees were purchased through a program with the Department of the Forestry.



“Trees offer many benefits to our environment, such as helping combat climate change, providing oxygen, food, and clean air,” stated Jagruti Patel, Shipyard Environmental Engineer. “Trees absorb odors and pollutant gases and filter particulates out of the air by trapping them on their leaves and bark.”



NNSY is committed to being a good environmental steward and educating our employees on ways to protect our planet, both at work and at home.

