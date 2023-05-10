AMC employees recognized for exceptional performance

Photo By Alyssa Crockett | From left, Lt. Col. Perilla B. Swartz – Headquarters, Army Materiel Command; Scott...... read more read more Photo By Alyssa Crockett | From left, Lt. Col. Perilla B. Swartz – Headquarters, Army Materiel Command; Scott A. Carbaugh – Army Aviation and Missile Command; Charles W. Harrison – Army Chemical Materials Activity; Jason Johnson – Army Communications-Electronics Command; Staff Sgt. Kelsey LaHue – Army Contracting Command; Brian Kornegay – Installation Management Command; Laren Robison – Joint Munitions Command; Tanya Leach – Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command; Kelly Gibson – Security Assistance Command; Shannon Nielsen – Army Sustainment Command; Leo Munday – Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (U.S. Army photo illustration by Alyssa Crockett) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Eleven employees whose contributions have made an impact on Army Materiel Command’s mission were named employees of the quarter for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.



“Not only are employees recognized for outstanding performance of work, but some of the key program objectives also acknowledged by this notable award include progressing a culture of achievement and productivity, contributing to a positive work environment, increasing retention, and improving employee engagement to impact overall morale,” said Maj. Gen. Walt Duzzny, AMC chief of staff. “Congratulations for a job well done.”



As a logistics management specialist at Communications-Electronics Command, Jason Johnson has served as the project lead for the predictive logistics program. In the first quarter, his efforts have been key in progressing the Army’s goal to demonstrate and field predictive logistics solutions on CECOM platforms.



“It has always been my goal to provide technical expertise, leadership, and dedication to duty in a way befitting the servicemen and women of the U.S. Army,” said Johnson. “Being recognized as CECOM’s employee of the quarter has allowed me to see that my work and contributions are valued in helping to deliver precision sustainment and materiel readiness for CECOM and AMC.”



Johnson expressed gratitude for the recognition saying AMC’s employee of the quarter program is an excellent way for AMC to show appreciation, recognition for employees and build motivation in the workforce.

“Employee appreciation is a fundamental human desire, and an indication that we are seen and recognized for all the hard work and effort that we put in,” said Johnson.



The following 11 members of the AMC workforce are recognized as employees of the quarter:



• Lt. Col. Perilla Swartz – Command Strategic Planner, Headquarters, Army Materiel Command; for translating strategic planning into executive actions, positively impacting AMC’s mission worldwide.



• Scott Carbaugh – Information Technology Specialist, Army Aviation and Missile Command; for demonstrating technical expertise and excellent customer service support to modernize workflows and processes for Letterkenny customers and tenants. His innovative thinking, knowledge and customer focused attitude were influential in the Directorate of Product Assurance and the depot achieving its management systems certifications.



• Charles Harrison – Chemical Surety Specialist, Army Chemical Materials Activity; for his leadership, knowledge, attention to detail and ability to work under pressure in an outstanding manner.



• Jason Johnson – Logistics Management Specialist, Army Communications-Electronics Command; for leading the predictive logistics program and supporting AMC as the Army’s Office of Primary Responsibility.



• Staff Sgt. Kelsey LaHue – Contingency Contracting Officer, Army Contracting Command; for providing integral contingency contracting advice and assistance to 1st Theater Sustainment Command and Task Force Spartan leadership while prioritizing 80 requirements valued at $18 million.



• Brian Kornegay – Range Manager Supervisor, Army Installation Management Command; for his leadership traits as a range manager. Kornegay inspired his team to take ownership of their profession and held them accountable to achieve quality results.



• Laren Robison – Production Mechanic, Army Joint Munitions Command; for his exceptional service in the areas of ammunition management, production and machine repair, training development, machinery requirements and preventative maintenance plan through the Logistics Modernization Program.



• Tanya Leach – Marine Cargo Specialist, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command; for coordinating movement of over 330 pieces by rail and truck and assisting with several deployments and redeployments at the ports of Beaumont and Port Author.



• Kelly Gibson – Chief of Commercial Repair and Return Branch, Army Security Assistance Command; for managing two five-year indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contracts valued at $199 million. She was the key player in writing contract performance standards and support documentation.



• Shannon Nielsen – General Engineer, Army Sustainment Command; for leading the development of the Military Construction-Army/Unspecified Minor Military Construction-Army tasker supporting the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, supporting 21st century workplace and conducting an inclusion and diversity event.



• Leo Munday – Safety and Occupational Health Manager, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command; for going above and beyond in helping his team improve the methodology used to review company work orders for improvements and repairs and discern between existing and proposed work.



A placard honoring each award recipient can be viewed at https://hqamc.aep.army.mil/gstaff/amcpe/a/Pages/EOQ.aspx.