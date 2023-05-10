Walter Reed Nurse, New York native spearheads nurse appreciation exhibit for National Nurses Week

Photo By Aisha Lomax | (L-R) Walter Reed National Miltiary Medical Center (WRNMMC) Chief Nursing Officer,...... read more read more Photo By Aisha Lomax | (L-R) Walter Reed National Miltiary Medical Center (WRNMMC) Chief Nursing Officer, U.S. Navy Capt. Jessica Beard, RN Giovanni Muhammad, and Army Col. Wendy Woodall, WRNMMC Deputy Director for Nursing, pose for a photo in front of the Nurses Week Photo Wall exhibit inside WRNMMC's dining facility, Café 8901. In appreciation of National Nurses Week, Muhammad, a Queens, New York native, led the efforts by planning, creating, and unveiling the Nurses Week Photo Wall exhibit iinside the medical center’s dining facility, Café 8901. see less | View Image Page

Bethesda, MD (May 10, 2023) – This week, Walter Reed is celebrating its nurses in appreciation of National Nurses Week through various events, including the unveiling of a photo wall exhibit inside the medical center’s dining facility, Café 8901.



Giovanni Muhammad, a registered nurse at Walter Reed and a New York native, led the efforts by planning, creating, and unveiling the Nurses Week Photo Wall exhibit during the ribbon cutting.



“Too often, we take care of our beloved patients, our families, and everyone in between and forget to take care of ourselves and one another,” said Muhammad. “This is just a small token of my appreciation to my nurse colleagues for their hard work and dedication, caring for our nation’s heroes and their families.”



The Nurses Week Photo Wall will be on display inside Café 8901 until May 12, and Muhammad’s hope is that “every nurse who passes by this exhibit feels appreciated for all that they do.”



This year’s National Nurses Week theme, “Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere – Always,” is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and care Walter Reed nurses provide to our Nation's active duty, returning war heroes, veterans and our Nation's leaders.



