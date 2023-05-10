Mothers from the ‘Mighty 97th’

For Mother’s Day, the Mighty 97th is celebrating all mothers around Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Altus AFB honors both the many mothers who raised the brave men and women serving our country in uniform and those mother’s serving in uniform.

