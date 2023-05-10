For Mother’s Day, the Mighty 97th is celebrating all mothers around Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Altus AFB honors both the many mothers who raised the brave men and women serving our country in uniform and those mother’s serving in uniform.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 11:59
|Story ID:
|444540
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mothers from the ‘Mighty 97th’, by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
