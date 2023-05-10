U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground shines light on support of space program during National Space Day event

Photo By Ana Henderson | Developmental testing at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) has supported the...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | Developmental testing at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) has supported the American space program since its inception in the 1950s. YPG's booth at the Colorado River State Historic Park’s celebration of National Space Day on May 5 wowed visitors with the history of YPG's testing for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). see less | View Image Page

Developmental testing at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) has supported the American space program since its inception in the 1950s.



YPG's booth at the Colorado River State Historic Park’s celebration of National Space Day on May 5 wowed visitors with the history of YPG's testing for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).



Two major tests in the post’s history were of the lunar rover and the Capsule Parachute Assembly System (CPAS) of the Orion Spacecraft, among other technologies. This testing has required the presence of numerous astronauts over the years, including one very special one.



In 1966, the Mobility Test Article, an early version of the lunar rover used on the moon in 1971 and 1972, went through developmental testing on YPG’s vast ranges.



Nineteen months after taking his giant leap for mankind, in February 1971 Apollo 11 commander Neil Armstrong visited YPG to witness testing of the AH-56 Cheyenne attack helicopter. Though the AH-56 was cancelled by the Army the following year, the program was a boon to aviation testing at YPG, as it brought about the construction of a substantial amount of infrastructure like laser and optical tracking sites.



In more recent years, YPG tested the Capsule Parachute Assembly System (CPAS) that astronauts using the Orion space capsule will count on to land them safely back on Earth. Each of the system’s three main parachutes have canopies made with 10,000 square feet of broadcloth nylon, and the rope that makes up the parachutes’ cord is made of Kevlar, the strong synthetic fiber used in body armor. The CPAS system is designed to deploy sequentially and pass through two stages prior to being fully open: after hurtling back into Earth’s atmosphere, two drogue parachutes deploy to slow the 10-ton capsule prior to main parachutes decelerating the capsule to less than 20 miles per hour. The system is designed with redundancies meant to protect the safe landing of astronauts even if two parachutes fail.



In April 2023, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced the crew for Artemis II, the first non-test flight of the Orion Multipurpose Crew Capsule, currently projected to occur in late 2024. The mission’s pilot is slated to be Victor Glover, an astronaut who witnessed multiple developmental tests of the CPAS at YPG.



If you missed the fun at the National Space Day event, don't despair: YPG will have interactive science booths at two upcoming ‘Exploration Station Parties’ at the Colorado River State Historic Park on June 17 and July 15, 2023.