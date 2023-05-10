93 AGOW Airman receives Lance P. Sijan Award

Photo By Eric Dietrich | Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Eric Dietrich | Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass pose with Capt. Charles Aly, recipient of the 2021 Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award, junior officer category, during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 3, 2023. The award is named for Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Lance Sijan, who died while being held as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich) see less | View Image Page

By 1st Lieutenant Katie Tamesis

93d Air Ground Operations Public Affairs



MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Georgia-- Capt. Charles Aly, current 93d Air Ground Operations Wing (93 AGOW) executive officer, was presented with the Lance P. Sijan Award at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, April 3.



The Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award recognizes Airmen who display exceptional leadership qualities inside and outside of their line of duty. It is one of the U.S. Air Force's most prestigious awards and has only been bestowed to 16 individuals in the past four years; one of which is a distinguished 93 AGOW member, Capt Charles Aly, the current 93 AGOW executive officer.



Aly is one of the four recipients of the 2021 Lance P. Sijan Award. He earned the reward for leading more than 200 personnel from 12 Air Force Specialty Codes that enabled the rapid deployment capability of Immediate Response Forces. In addition, as the deployed director of operations at Air Base 201, Niger, he oversaw more than 150 personnel and over 30 programs supporting Operation Juniper Shield.



“In October of 2019, I was a part of a team deploying to AB201,” Aly said. “During my deployment at AB201 I led a team of 145 Security Forces members in the defense of the United States Africa Command’s personnel and assets in the area. As AB201's Lead Air Advisor I built partnership capacity to combat violent extremist organizations in the Sahel and Lake Chad region by training and integrating with Forces Armees Nigeriennes. My team trained over 172 host nation members to conduct security and combat operations within the area.”



His time as the deployed director of operations at Air Base 201 was especially impactful for him.



“My time as the deployed director of operations taught me the importance of quick, educated decision-making and the importance of building strong partnerships with foreign countries,” Aly said.



The skills he acquired overseas has helped him in his daily duties back home and have even translated into his new job as the 93 AGOW executive officer.



“Seeing Capt Aly's dedication and professionalism day to day, I'm not at all surprised he was recognized for such a prestigious award,” said Col. Timothy Hood, 93 AGOW commander. “He's a great Airman and leader and as such has a great future ahead of him in our Air Force.”



During his visit to the Pentagon, Aly also got the opportunity to be introduced to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass and other recipients of the Lance P. Sijan Award.



“It was such an honor to meet Gen. Brown and Chief Master Sgt. Bass and hear them express their admiration for us,” Aly said. “Being surrounded by the other recipients of the award who have such heroic stories inspires me to continue working hard and excel in everything I do.”