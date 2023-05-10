Faces of the Blue Diamond: Master Sgt. Abraham Barcenas

Photo By Cpl. Emeline Molla | U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Abraham Barcenas, the career planner staff...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Emeline Molla | U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Abraham Barcenas, the career planner staff noncommissioned officer in charge for 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 3, 2023. Barcenas is on his second tour with the Blue Diamond as a career planner and has reenlisted over 200 Marines throughout his career. Barcenas is a native of Inglewood, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emeline Molla) see less | View Image Page

If young Abraham Barcenas had been told as he stepped onto the yellow footprints at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, in August 2005 that he would reenlist, become a recruiter, and go on two deployments, he wouldn’t have believed it.



Originally planning to just spend four years in the Marines, now-Master Sgt. Abraham Barcenas, the career planner staff noncommissioned officer in charge for 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, changed his mind after realizing the Marine Corps' positive impact on his personal and work life.



“Seeing how you’re shaping the Marine Corps is very rewarding,” said Barcenas, a native of Inglewood, California. “There are times where you feel like you’re just doing your job, but the universe has a way to come full circle and make you realize the impact you’ve made.”



This is Barcenas’ second time serving with the Blue Diamond as a career planner. Over his time in the Corps, he has reenlisted more than 200 Marines.



“A lot of Marines who left the Blue Diamond want to come back because of the quality of individuals that we interact with and the level of performance that the Blue Diamond has,” explained Barcenas.



Barcenas’ says the most rewarding aspect of his job is seeing young noncommissioned officers or junior marines who make the huge decision to stay in the Marine Corps and volunteer for another four years, and then ultimately seeing how they progress in the Corps.



“People search their whole lives for a purpose, and as Marines, we find it,” says Barcenas. “Sometimes there are certain circumstances where you realize you’ve found your purpose.”



Though he spends a lot of time at work, Barcenas’ life is not solely about the Marine Corps. He also balances being a husband and a father.



“I take it four years at a time,” explained Barcenas. “If I’m having fun, I’ll continue going… and right now, I’m having fun.”



He has missed family moments due to the mission but says the absences make the time he gets to spend with his family all the sweeter.



“The Marine Corps will test you out… my wife and I did recruiter duty, two deployments and lived in Twentynine Palms,” said Barcenas. “Challenges that you overcome make your relationship stronger.”



Barcenas’ advice for young Marines just starting their career is to take advantage of the resources available to them, and to not be afraid to reach out and ask for help if they need it.



“Don’t just try to take ownership of your own issues because you cannot always do it by yourself, said Barcenas. “There are always people who want to help out.”