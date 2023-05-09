Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Observes National Nurses Week

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola observes National Nurses Week, May 6-12.



National Nurses Week recognizes all nurses for their contributions and commitment to quality patient care and brings awareness to their vital role as medical care providers to their patients, their families, and communities.



“Nurses are vital members of our medical team,” said Capt. Scott D. Coon, commanding officer of NMRTC Pensacola. “They play key roles at every level in our hospitals and clinics. In the military, they bring those skills close to the battlefield to save lives.”



On March 25, 1982, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 6 as National Recognition Day for Nurses. In 1990, the American Nurses Association declared May 6-12 as National Nurses Week.



Today’s military and civilian nurses train and certify in broad technical skills, experiences, and knowledge, but at their core, nurses offer patients quality professional human interactions and care.



According to Capt. Daniel D’Aurora, NMRTC chief nursing officer, nurses act as the conduit or go-between for patients and physicians.



“Nurses are the workhorses of most things related to health care,” said D’Aurora. “It’s important to the nurses that they feel recognized, and they understand how important they are. The patients need to know how vital nurses are in their overall care.”



Since the American Revolution, nurses in the military health system have provided vital contributions to military medicine during peacetime and conflict. Nurses not only deploy with medical teams worldwide, but they are critical to ensuring a medically ready force to execute their missions.



“The Navy nurse is the Swiss Army knife of the medical world,” said D’Aurora. “You can put them anywhere with absolutely nothing, at any time, and they will be successful.”



Throughout the week, NMRTC Pensacola staff scheduled games, presentations, and events such as “Blessing of the Hands,” which blesses the nurse’s hands to acknowledge the importance of delivering care and compassion. The week ends on Florence Nightingale’s birthday, May 12, in recognition of her establishment of nurse education programs following her volunteer experience aiding wounded service members during the Crimean War.



“I’ve always wanted to take care of people, and nursing was just the perfect way to continue doing that,” said Lt. j.g. Lacy Unruh, NMRTC Pensacola nurse and clinic manager. “It’s not just physically hard; it’s mentally exhausting. You are physically taking patients on, but you’re also taking on their emotions. It’s nice to be that person that can make it a little bit better.”



NMRTC Pensacola continues to recognize nurses who are the backbone of healthcare, providing compassionate care and critical support to patients and their families. From managing complex medical conditions to providing emotional support, all nurses play a vital role in improving patient outcomes.



NMRTC Pensacola delivers high-quality healthcare to warfighters and beneficiaries, ensuring a medically ready force through strategic integration, innovation, and well-trained personnel.



For more information, please visit us at: https://www.facebook.com/NavalHospPensacola/

