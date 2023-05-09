College Graduate Recognition Ceremony celebrates class of 2023

Photo By Karen Sampson | Class of 2023 graduates wait to walk across the stage to receive diplomas during the ...... read more read more Photo By Karen Sampson | Class of 2023 graduates wait to walk across the stage to receive diplomas during the College Graduate Recognition Ceremony May 3 at the Bayou Theater, Fort Polk. see less | View Image Page

Fort Polk, La. — Soldiers, Family members and civilians earning degrees united during a College Graduate Recognition Ceremony hosted by Fort Polk Education Services May 3 at Fort Polk’s Bayou Theater.

Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, along with representatives from the education center and liaisons from installation college programs, was present to bestow diplomas to 19 graduates representing seven universities.

Before graduates took the stage, Gardner imparted his advice.

“In professional circles, it is called networking. In organizations, it is called team building. In life, it is called family, friends and community,” Gardner said. “We are all gifts to each other.”

“My growth as a leader has shown me again and again my most rewarding experiences come from my relationships,” Gardner added.

Gardner encouraged the graduates to follow their passion.

“Don’t be afraid to take risks or try new things, even if they seem daunting or unfamiliar,” Gardner emphasized. “Your passion will provide the fuel you need to overcome obstacles and achieve great things.”

Staff Sgt. Nyakeni Schuol, a training noncommissioned officer assigned to the 353rd Training Regiment, aspires to be a teacher.

“Throughout my career, I’ve taken classes now and then to pursue my degree,” Schuol said.

As one of the college graduates who moved the tassel of her graduation cap to the left, signifying the completion of her Associate of Arts program from Central Texas University, Schuol said earning her associate is a vital steppingstone to her success and being an excellent example to her children.

“The reason I want to teach is to share my life experience as a Soldier with the next generation,” Schuol said.

Schuol said the opportunities the Fort Polk Education Center offers inspire those who pursue their education.

“A lot of service members do not get to participate in a graduation ceremony due to their location,” said Karyn Jones, education counselor at Fort Polk Education Center. “The ceremony allows graduates to experience putting on the cap and gown and walking across the stage and celebrating that with loved ones.”

The education center holds commencement ceremonies in spring and late fall.

For more information about education opportunities reach out to the Fort Polk Education Center at (337) 531-5269.