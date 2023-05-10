SALUTING THE FAMILY PET: Commissaries highlight extra savings, nutrition during May

Courtesy Photo | During National Pet Month in May, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) salutes this...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | During National Pet Month in May, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) salutes this important family member with exceptional savings, promotions, and innovations in the pet category. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By Kathy Milley, DeCA public affairs specialist





NOTE: To see a video related to this news release, please click here: https://vimeo.com/822151411/813021733c?share=copy.





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Commissary patrons focus on providing nutritious meals to their families, which also includes the family pet, an important member of the military household.



“Pets can be touchstones for the transient military family. Understanding their importance to our customers, we want to be sure we offer the best products at the best prices to ensure a long and healthy life for the military family pet,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director.



During National Pet Month in May, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) salutes this important family member with significant savings, promotions, and innovations in the pet category.



Check out the following savings opportunities:



• Merrick Brand Pet Foods – a new product on commissary shelves in May – uses only high-quality meats, fresh caught fish and real fruits and vegetables. The products are rich in the valuable protein and nutrients pets need with no fillers, additives, sweeteners, colors or preservatives. Nothing artificial. To celebrate, Merrick will offer

25 percent off every product.



• Purina – Buy One, Get One Free coupon on 6-ounce packages of Beggin’ Strips and a $3 coupon on Tidy Cat Lightweight Litter, 8.5-pound jug. Also sign up in the commissary to win a dog bed or cat bed basket filled with Purina products, a Fit Bit, and a Fit Bark.



• Hill’s Science Diet Pet Food- This premium pet food brand, not available at grocery stores off the installation, is available to military customers in their commissary and is offered at a significantly lower price than found in pet specialty stores. Commissary shoppers will enjoy up to 21 percent savings on select dry and wet dog food and 17 percent savings on select dog treats



• Blue Buffalo – Up to 5 percent off dog treats and snacks



• JM Smuckers – Special pricing for Milk Bone, 10-pound box and Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats 18-ounce packs



• Mars Petcare – find significant savings on the following products for your cat and dog:

o 16 percent patron savings on Iams 30-pound Dry Dog food

o 26 percent savings on Nutro 30-pound Dry Dog food

o 31 percent savings on Cesar 5-pound Dry Dog food

o 28 percent savings on Greenies Dental Chews for dogs and 33 percent off Lumabone Pet Chews

o 34 percent savings on Whiskas Temptations 16-ounce cat treats



• Fetch4Pets - 24 percent off on select Fetch 4 Pet toys



• Chuckit! - 20 percent off Chuckit! Pet toys



• Spunky Pup - Up to 30 percent off Spunky Pup toys and treats



• Arm & Hammer - 20 percent off Arm & Hammer pet products



• Manna Pro - $1 off Natural Care Flea and Tick Spray and Natural Care Flea & Tick Collar - $1 off



Check the pet aisle in your commissary for many other pet products across all pet segments offering specials during pet month.



“Our mission to improve the quality of life for our military members includes the furry variety,” Saucedo added. “Your commissary offers premium, innovative pet products at a savings every day, but especially during National Pet Month in May. And remember if you have questions about which food ingredients are best for your pet, the health care professionals at your veterinary treatment facility have the knowledge, training and experience to assist you in making the right selection.”

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.