National Prayer Luncheon offers praise to power of prayer

Photo By Angie Thorne | Chaplain (Col.) Michael Jeffries, Fort Polk garrison chaplain (left) and Sgt. 1st Class Jason Robinson, senior religious affairs noncommissioned officer in charge (right) present Chaplain (Col.) Karen Meeker, U.S. Army Medicine command chaplain, a Fort Polk anvil for her inspiring words about prayer at the National Prayer Luncheon May 4.

FORT POLK, La. — Fort Polk celebrated the National Day of Prayer at a prayer luncheon held at Fort Polk’s Warrior Center May 4.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance designated by the United States Congress and held on the first Thursday of May, when people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”

The holiday was signed into law by President Truman in 1952, and every president since has signed a proclamation that encourages Americans to pray on and celebrate this day.

Chaplain (Col.) Michael Jeffries, Fort Polk garrison chaplain, said the day helps support spirituality, create unity across denominations and build spiritual resilience and readiness to complete the Army’s mission.

“The day is also a way to build community, which I believe helps keep people healthier and happier overall. That’s really my main goal,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries introduced the guest speaker at the luncheon.

“It’s a daunting task because Chaplain (Col.) Karen Meeker, U.S. Army Medicine command chaplain, is a rock star across the chaplain corps,” Jeffries said. “She has distinguished herself by being not only a distinguished and accomplished officer, but also by mastering the art of being an Army chaplain. She is a person of deep integrity who leads from the heart with care and professionalism.”

In keeping with the day’s purpose, Meeker ’s focus was the importance of prayer and praying daily.

“The world to me through decades of service in the Army, you go through seasons with summits and valleys. You need friends all along the way. We need each other and look to God for strength,” Meeker said. “On this day as we gather at breakfasts and luncheons to pray, I’m honored to be here at Fort Polk to pray with you and lift up our nation.”

Meeker thanked those in attendance for being at the luncheon, for their service, for shaping the Army to be ready and making this a great community.

“Fort Polk, Louisiana has got community. It’s got heart and that’s because of you,” Meeker said. “We gather on the Nation Day of Prayer to pray the prayers and lift the prayers that we have prayed and to continue to pray.”

Every generation is faced with its challenges. Meeker touched on the last few years of working through a global pandemic.

“That’s when great leaders step into the gap. First pray. Look up to God and look out to each other. That’s where we find our strength, direction and purpose. That’s why we are part of this great Army Family, to take care of others and our world,” Meeker said.

Meeker extolled the power of prayer and its importance in living each day to its fullest.

“Persevere in prayer, prevail in prayer and let the power of prayer change your life, home and community. That’s what changes our county and our world,” Meeker said.

Celebrating prayer and his faith in God is what brought Tony King, headquarters comptroller, to the Warrior Center to attend the National Prayer Luncheon.

“I think this is a great opportunity to bring the Soldiers and civilians of this installation into one house to represent our belief in our Lord and savior,” King said. “Spiritually, an event like this strengthens us, mind, body and soul, which enables us to live and perform our jobs better.”