DCSA's Jacqueline Honor on Public Service - a Public Service Recognition Week Perspective

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) honors the dedicated and patriotic public servants in our nation, including its employees, as we celebrate Public Service Recognition Week.



Since 1985, Americans have been honoring the men and women who serve as federal, state, county and local government employees. In recognition of PSRW, May 7-13, Jacqueline Honor - program manager for the DCSA Enterprise Performance Reporting and Knowledge Management Chief Strategy Office - shares her thoughts about public service. Ms. Honor's perspective is representative of public servants in DCSA engaged to protect our nation’s critical assets through enterprise risk management, continuous innovation and excellence in mission performance and customer service.



Jacqueline Honor



Empathy and compassion for your fellow neighbor! I consider public service to be a responsibility I have as a member of society. Sometimes it’s that feeling I have when I know something just doesn’t feel right or it’s just wrong to sit idly by and not advocate for a cause.



I am from a family of military personnel where service was placed before self. I wholeheartedly think that I have to be proactive versus reactive when it comes to giving of oneself and giving back to the community - whether local, state, or federal.



Public service can be shown in many forms, whether volunteering at the library, military service, church, or … just fill in the blank with your passion. It’s okay to have an opinion of current events that impact you, your family, or neighbor, but not using your voice to make change and to make the world better is just not an option.



Bottom line – public service is optional, but if I want to see change, growth, fairness, and a better world for those who come after me … I have to get off the couch today and make a difference … even if it’s just saying, "How can I help?"

