CHICAGO SOLDIER WINS MEDICAL READINESS NCO OF THE YEAR

CHICAGO – Officer Candidate Haley Keenan of Chicago is known by many for her positive attitude and witty humor, but in addition to her ability to boost the morale of fellow Soldiers, she is now the Medical Readiness Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year.



Keenan has served as the 108th Sustainment Brigade Medical Readiness NCO for five years, and on April 17 she was recognized for her efforts. Winning the national prize distinguished Keenan from her peers here in Illinois, and throughout the nation.



“I feel honored to be recognized as Medical Readiness NCO of the Year,” Keenan said. “I have met dozens of peers that serve in the same role in other states, and I can attest that I had strong competition. Medical readiness is paramount to the readiness posture of the organization, which in turn lends itself to critical support of civilians and Soldiers. Every mission requires medically ready Soldiers; when a Soldier’s health suffers, the mission suffers.”



Soldiers from around the country competed for the title, but in the end, there could only be one winner.



Lt. Col. Danielle Price serves as the 108th Sustainment Brigade officer-in-charge and commander of the 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. She said she wasn’t surprised to hear Keenan was the winner.



“Officer Candidate Keenan is a true professional and very knowledgeable about her area of expertise,” said Price. “She is a combat medic specialist, as well as a human resources specialist. She works around a lot of commissioned officers and senior non-commissioned officers. That being said, she knows how to keep her poise. She’s very confident and I feel her knowledge, as well as her area of expertise, are what have helped her to be recognized as the Medical Readiness NCO of the year.”



Keenan transferred from the Minnesota Army National Guard to the Illinois Army National Guard in 2016. She now serves as an Active Guard Reserve (AGR) Soldier for the 108th Sustainment Brigade. As the brigade medical dental NCO, Keenan manages medical documentation for both full-time and traditional Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers. She is also responsible for advising, assisting and counseling on medical personnel matters. Known as Sgt.1st Class Keenan prior to enrolling in the Illinois Army National Guard’s 129th Regiment’s Regional Training Institute (RTI) Officer Candidate School (OCS), she now serves as a friend and mentor to other officer candidates.



2nd Lt. Angelica De Los Reyes, who met Keenan while in OCS, said she appreciated having NCOs like Keenan in the class for support.



“I’ve known Keenan my entire career, which has been roughly two years,” said De Los Reyes. “After spending time with her, and seeing her interact with others, I noticed how encouraging she is. She has a knack for motivating. I rode with her from Chicago to Springfield for OCS and she is a great help for people like me who haven’t had as much time in the Guard. I’m a couple of months older than her, but I feel that she has wisdom that goes beyond her age. I can recall in preparation for a ruck march, she had first aid kits and even fed us at her house to ensure that we were well nourished after we were done. She’s mindful of everyone and really takes the time to put things together.”



For Keenan, she feels she is simply doing her job as a leader.



“I continue to stay motivated through Soldier interactions. I specifically chose to serve in this capacity because I firmly believe that Soldiers contribute their best efforts when in full health, and every mission requires medically ready Soldiers. The individual interactions I have with people to resolve their unique needs is very rewarding.”



As a senior leader, Price said she is happy to see new leaders continue to emerge in the Illinois National Guard.



“Her experiences after serving as an NCO, her experiences throughout her career, and her character will serve her well,” said Price. “She’s been there and done that, which will make her relatable to the Soldiers that will one day follow her. Her winning Medical Readiness NCO of the year is just an example of what is to come.”

