    SERMC Hosts “Bring Your Kids to Work Day”

    230420-N-ZJ923-024

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Story by Scott Curtis 

    Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC)

    Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC) held a “Bring Your Kids to Work Day” (BYKTWD) event April 20. It was the first BYKTWD at SERMC since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.
    More than 60 students participated, ranging from kindergarten through high school. During their visit, the students gained insight on how Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) are vital to the work performed at SERMC.
    After observing morning Colors, the kids toured USS MASON (DDG 87), visited SERMC’s Fabrication Laboratory (FabLab), Gas Turbine Shop, Dive Locker, 25mm Gun Shop, Boat Shop and others during the workday.
    “Bring Your Kids To Work Day is more than just a career day, we exposed school-age children to the important work their parent or mentor accomplishes during the workday, and we explain it in a way they can easily understand,” said Anthony Pages from Code 250 who volunteered to lead the 10-11 age group.
    “The children were laughing and were very engaged. They seemed to really enjoy the different Shops we have, and were very inquisitive on how we utilize all elements mathematics, science engineering and technology here,” said Tina McRae from Code 1130 who brought her child to the event and helped supervise.
    “Today we provided a unique opportunity for an enriching educational experience for our local youth while exposing them to the different STEM elements we use here,” said Crystal Taylor, an IT specialist who organized the event. “Events like this show the kids and SERMC Sailors and Civilians the importance of the next generation, and how central they are to our continued success," Taylor added.
    For more information about SERMC, visit http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/RMC/SERMC/

