U.S. Army Soldiers play a concert in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia- As part of the Defender 23 exercise, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus performed a joint concert with the North Macedonian Army Band on May 8, 2023, at Macedonia Square. The event was attended by members of the North Macedonian Army and the public.



The band and chorus performed a range of music from country to hip hop. According to, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jackel Smalls, this concert was an opportunity to help showcase our commitment to our allies. “We want to show our allies and partners that we stand with them and that we are truly stronger together.”



The concert attracted many locals and tourists alike to the square to take in the sights and sounds of the performance . “It is great seeing that the people here in North Macedonia appreciate us and appreciate our music and actually want to be part of this cultural exchange,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Rodriguez, a guitarist with the band.



DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,800 U.S. and 15,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States.