Andersen Middle School girls’ basketball team go undefeated

Azariah Murrell, captain of the Andersen Middle School girls' varsity basketball team, dribbles the ball down the court on during a game versus the Saint Francis Catholic School on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 2, 2023. The girls used teamwork and communication to keep the scoring lead throughout the game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

Twelve girls come together to form one team, and rise above 11 other basketball teams at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



The Andersen Middle School girls basketball varsity team are ranked number one out of twelve teams, with an undefeated record of 10-0. With the goal of winning the championship for the first time since 2006, the team pressed forward with their last home game before the playoffs, May 4, 2023.



“As a DODEA school, we have kids that constantly have to move due to PCSing,” said Staff Sgt. Beamon, coach for the AMS girls basketball team. “The kids from the local teams often play with each other from an early age and for their village teams in the off season, which allows them to build team chemistry. The DODEA kids do not have that luxury. The chemistry and teamwork our girls built during the season is impressive."



When asked what the team is doing to prepare for the championship, Zaria Beamon, one of the captains for the Andersen Middle School Dragons basketball team, said, “We are working our butts off in practice and in the games. You can always find us doing something to improve our game, whether it’s going over new plays, staying after practice to work on shooting and layups, and building team chemistry.”



Beamon said, even though most of the players on the team have little to no basketball experience, the 12 core values that he and the other three coaches provided helped bring success to the girls basketball season.



The 12 core values are as followed: respect yourself and others, take full responsibility, develop and demonstrate loyalty, learn to be a great communicator, discipline yourself so no one else has to, make hard work your passion, don’t just work hard, work smart, put the team before yourself, make winning an attitude, be a competitor, change is a must, handle success like you handle failure.



“We have hopes of finishing on top and becoming champions, but if that doesn’t happen, I am more than proud of our girls and what they’ve been able to accomplish this season,” Beamon said.

The championship game is scheduled for May 16, 2023 at 7:15 pm in the Andersen Middle School gym.