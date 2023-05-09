USAF, ROKAF sync with 70th Anniversary tail art

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Airmen from the 8th Maintenance Squadron applied a series of decals celebrating the 70th anniversary of the U.S.- Republic of Korea Alliance at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 1, 2023.



The decals have been applied to three F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing and three KF-16s with the ROKAF’s 38th Fighter Group. Throughout the duration of 2023, the aircraft will sport the decals, representing the ironclad Alliance at training events and celebrations across the ROK. Jets from both nations are set to execute a flyover on May 12, 2023, during a memorial service in honor of Col. Dean E. Hess, a Korean War hero primarily recognized for the rescue of Korean orphans.