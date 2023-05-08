Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Airman Ivonne Gautier

    Operation Wildcat

    Senior Airman Ivonne Gautier, a member of security forces with the 65th Air Base

    PORTUGAL

    05.05.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Ivonne Gautier, a member of security forces with the 65th Air Base Group, waits on the flight line to greet incoming Airmen from New Hampshire and aeromedical units from across the country.

    “I’ve been working here six months,” she said. “I love it, it’s beautiful!”

    Gautier, like every Airman, plays a key role in maintaining partnerships.

    She works hand in hand with both the Portuguese Air Force and local Portuguese police force every day.

    “It’s been very interesting,” she said. “It’s different from the way we work with our Air Force so it’s been nice to see and learn from the differences.”

    The joint team including, the 65th ABG, Portuguese Air Force and civilians at Lajes supported Operation Wildcat with the New Hampshire Air National Guard.

    The 157th Air Refueling Wing from N.H. generated a support team of nearly 300 Airmen and four KC-46 aircraft for a simulated deployment to Lajes.

    Lt. Col. Shawn Littleton, the deputy commander of the 65th ABG, said the members on the installation took the lift in stride.

    “The Airmen and team here made this happen with ease,” he said. “This is a monumental tasking and our people made sure it was possible.”

    Gautier said helping people and serving as a part of a team has been one of the most impactful parts of her career.

    “I’ve been in security forces since I joined,” she said. “It’s been fun and I really enjoy being a part of the bigger mission here.”

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 19:25
    Location: PT
    Operation Wildcat

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    157th Air Refueling Wing

