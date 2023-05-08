Senior Airman Ivonne Gautier, a member of security forces with the 65th Air Base Group, waits on the flight line to greet incoming Airmen from New Hampshire and aeromedical units from across the country.



“I’ve been working here six months,” she said. “I love it, it’s beautiful!”



Gautier, like every Airman, plays a key role in maintaining partnerships.



She works hand in hand with both the Portuguese Air Force and local Portuguese police force every day.



“It’s been very interesting,” she said. “It’s different from the way we work with our Air Force so it’s been nice to see and learn from the differences.”



The joint team including, the 65th ABG, Portuguese Air Force and civilians at Lajes supported Operation Wildcat with the New Hampshire Air National Guard.



The 157th Air Refueling Wing from N.H. generated a support team of nearly 300 Airmen and four KC-46 aircraft for a simulated deployment to Lajes.



Lt. Col. Shawn Littleton, the deputy commander of the 65th ABG, said the members on the installation took the lift in stride.



“The Airmen and team here made this happen with ease,” he said. “This is a monumental tasking and our people made sure it was possible.”



Gautier said helping people and serving as a part of a team has been one of the most impactful parts of her career.



“I’ve been in security forces since I joined,” she said. “It’s been fun and I really enjoy being a part of the bigger mission here.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 19:25 Story ID: 444407 Location: PT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Airman Ivonne Gautier, by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.