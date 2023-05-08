YPG intramural soccer league championship names a winner

Photo By Ana Henderson | Team CA FC faced off against Team CASD A and won with a score of 5-4. Team CA FC came...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | Team CA FC faced off against Team CASD A and won with a score of 5-4. Team CA FC came out on top earning two trophies, one for the season league winners and the other for the Championship winners. (Loaned photos) see less | View Image Page

The 2023 spring intramural soccer league season hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation directorate garnered a great deal of interest from the U.S. Army Proving Ground workforce.



During the five-week season, spanning from April to mid-May six teams signed up to face each other in a match-up. The teams played 16 games at Cox Field on the Howard Cantonment on Tuesdays and Thursday, two games each afternoon.



“I thought it was cool that the teams stayed to play on Thursday even though it’s the beginning of their weekend,” said Supervisory Recreation Specialist Dylan Black who managed the sign ups and games.



Throughout the season, two teams ended up dropping out but four team held strong with approximately 45 players making it to the end of the season.



The four teams; CA FC, CASD 1, CASD A and the Benchwarmers signed up with at least 10 players each. The co-ed players were all affiliated with YPG in some way whether Soldiers, civilians, contractors, or retirees. The Combat Automotive Systems Division (CASD) employees made up the majority of two teams. Employees from Air Delivery, Munitions and Weapons, Visual Information, Network Enterprise, Technology and Investment, Software Engineering Group, and Soldiers with the Airborne Test Force made up members of the other teams.



Black said it was an exciting season, “They were all very high-scoring games and lots of good defense.”



He explains that the rules were modified a bit because the field is smaller than a regular soccer field but nevertheless the teams adapted.

“They officiated themselves which is amazing. We didn’t have to get referees.”



The season championship was held on the evening of May 2. CA FC faced off against CASD A and won with a score of 5-4. Team CA FC players came out on top earning two trophies, one for the season league winners and the other for the Championship winners. CASD A placed second.



“They all had great sportsmanship and played together very well,” remarked Black. He says a few community members and kids stopped to watch the teams. He hopes during the next intermural sports they get more spectators.



Sign-ups for volleyball are on going until June 2. Those interested in signing up can contact the YPG Fitness center by called extension 2400.

Those interested in watching can find the schedule at the Fitness Center.