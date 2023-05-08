Linebacker of the Week: SrA Gabriella Balines

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriella Balines, a decentralized material support...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriella Balines, a decentralized material support specialist assigned to the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Fast, commander of the 36th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, the command chief of the 36th Wing, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 3, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriella Balines, a decentralized material support specialist assigned to the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 3, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As a DMS specialist, Balines oversees and tracks aircraft asset transactions through the Integrated Maintenance Data System and the Integrated Logistics Supply System. She also analyzes the due-in-from-maintenance listing through record audits to ensure the return of Air Force owned assets. Balines has proactively tracked 22 mission critical assets by coordinating with four logistic organizations across the Air Force. Her actions enabled the RQ-4 Global Hawk metrics of 40 sorties and 662 flying hours.



“I like my job because it’s not repetitive work and it’s very tedious,” said Balines. “It keeps me busy all the time.”



Balines’ supply knowledge was vital in the training of five Airmen from the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron. She qualified them on 117 career field and education training plan tasks which supported the LRS military stand-up order. Additionally, Balines is the section reparable and “awaiting maintenance” parts monitor for the 4 RS supply section. Her attention to detail and strict accountability led to six quality assurance passes and her being awarded the first quarter honor roll recipient of the section.



Balines maintained 100% accountability of 12 assets valued at $4.3 million during offline procedures for the month of March and enabled the replenishment of the Mobility Readiness Spares Package within 72 hours. Furthermore, she assisted with the bench restock organization task where she validated 214 consumable line items for return to base supply. Moreover, Balines’ efforts aided in the tidiness of the storage bins which boosted maintenance parts requests by 50%.



“It’s important to lead by example to show others what to do and set an example for the Air Force,” said Balines.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Balines!