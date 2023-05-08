USS Nevada (Blue) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Navy story by Lt. Brandon Barr Deneen, USS Nevada (Blue) (SSBN 733) Public Affairs Officer



NAVAL BASE KITSAP – BANGOR, Wash. (May 5, 2023) The blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) conducted a change of command ceremony at the Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor Chapel, in Silverdale, Washington, May 5, 2023.



During the ceremony. Cmdr. Derek M. Goebel relieved Cmdr. Andres J. Aviles as commanding officer of Nevada.



David A. Adams, the director of Warfighting Effectiveness, Assessments, and Readiness for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, served as guest speaker during the ceremony.



“Challenges are important,” Adams said. “I’ve watched [Cmdr. Aviles] overcome many challenges to be where he is today, selected for captain in the United States Navy. He did it in a way that I couldn’t believe. He was always optimistic. He is a determined optimist and should be an example to all of you when you go through challenges.”



Aviles is a 2001 graduate of the University of Florida and holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. He commissioned in April 2002. He also holds a Master of Arts in National Security Affairs (East Asia Security) from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Master of Science in Military History from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.



“I am very proud to have served with such an outstanding crew,” Aviles said. “This truly has been the highlight of my naval career. You are an amazing team of Sailors and I know that you will have continued success going forward.”



Goebel, the incoming commanding officer, graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. He was commissioned in 2004 upon graduating from Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida. His most recent position was deputy commodore at Commander, Submarine Squadron 17.



“I am honored to take command of this submarine and its motivated crew,” Goebel sail. “I wish fair winds and following seas to Cmdr. Aviles and I look forward to working with the entire crew to carry put the most important mission in the military.”



Since the 1960s, ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) have provided the United States with its most survivable and enduring strategic strike capability. Each SSBN utilizes two crews to maximize the time it is at sea and providing constant national deterrent while allowing time for crew training, and morale.



Nevada is the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name Nevada and was commissioned in Groton, Connecticut, Aug. 16, 1986. It is homeported at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor.

