Recognizing Excellence: Four Walter Reed Nurses Honored with DAISY Award

Bethesda, MD (May 9, 2023) – Medical Center honored four of its own with the prestigious DAISY Award during the Director's Town Hall.

The Daisy Award is a national recognition program that celebrates the extraordinary work of nurses, physicians, and health care staff members. The award recognizes those who go above and beyond for their patients, showing compassion, dedication, and excellence in their work.

Before presenting the DAISY Award to Georgette Boima, a licensed practical nurse assigned to 4 Center, Joan LoepekerDuncan, chief nurse in charge of the Cardiology Service and coordinator for the Walter Reed DAISY program, shared remarks from a nomination submitted by a fellow staff member, “DAISY qualities of commitment, teamwork, mentorship, and professionalism, describe this nurse. This nurse is an absolute team player, compassionate, with what they do and always advocating for patients.”

Following Boima’s award presentation, the DAISY Award was presented to U.S. Navy Ensign Angela Spath, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Rose Flanagan, and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Amber Huddleston, all registered nurses (RN) assigned to 4 West. The three RNs were collectively recognized for their excellent care and dedication to saving a patient’s life.

Their nomination read, “They appropriately recognized a change in the patient’s condition following a recent procedure, and notified the doctor quickly, calmly and efficiently… Because of their early intervention, the patient will have no long-term sequelae [ill effects], and likely an excellent outcome than what certainly would have been.”

As recipients of the DAISY Award, all four honorees received individual gifts of appreciation, to include a certificate proclaiming them an “Extraordinary Nurse,” a DAISY Award pin and a unique, hand-carved serpentine stone sculpture from Zimbabwe entitled “A Healer’s Touch.”

Throughout the week, Walter Reed leadership, alongside nursing leadership, will be recognizing the outstanding work of nurses and celebrating their commitment to quality care during National Nurses Week.

