Operation Outlaw Moxie: 628th CES Prepares for future fight

The 628th Civil Engineer Squadron organized and executed a squadron-wide pre-deployment training exercise May 3-5 at North Auxiliary Airfield, South Carolina.



As Joint Base Charleston prepares for the Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) model deployment cycle, this pioneer exercise, dubbed “Operation Outlaw Moxie,” was designed to validate the unit’s readiness reporting and ability to conduct deployed operations in preparation for the future high-end fight.



“We focus on building warriors, not worriers,” said Lt. Col. Paul Julian, 628th CES commander. “This was an opportunity for us to test what’s in the realm of possible, while pushing ourselves to overcome challenges as an engineer force.”



In order to truly test their warrior mindset and capabilities as a unified force, the 628th CES “Outlaws” demonstrated their skillsets in an unfamiliar, undeveloped environment.



“Being engineers, we have a variety of skill types and are extremely versatile,” said Senior Airman Kaelin Upshaw, 628th CES pavement and construction equipment journeyman. “We train all year, and this exercise gave us a chance to prove we’re fit to fight by implementing all of the things we learn into one solid exercise.”



Prior to departure, all 12 civil engineer specialty career fields were sorted into teams and required to submit a work plan to complete during the exercise. The work tasks ranged from routine emergency power maintenance to water line reparations throughout the airfield.



The teams were evaluated on tactical movements and integrated defense in conjunction with work task execution to align with AFFORGEN’s objective to build high-end readiness through full spectrum, multi-unit tactics and training.



The Outlaws concluded the 3-day field training on a high note, accomplishing all work tasks and exceeding evaluation standards with no mishaps.



“Operation Outlaw Moxie pushed the boundaries of our capabilities as a CE squadron,” said 1st Lt. Michael Moxness, 628th CES readiness and emergency management flight commander. “We continue to progress in all ways possible to fit the needs of Air Mobility Command and the Air Force.”



The word ‘moxie’ represents grit, courage and determination. It was carefully selected as the name for this exercise because the 628th CES embodies moxie and incorporates it into daily mission sets to ensure operational success.



“Exercises like this help build a warrior mindset,” Julian said. “We want our deployed Airmen to be confident and rely on their trained skills to overcome any situation they encounter, regardless of the theater.”

