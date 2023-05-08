Women Trailblazers in Science

Courtesy Photo | Female scientists pose in front of Navy Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Female scientists pose in front of Navy Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit tents, during an Operational Readiness Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Mar. 22, 2023. From left to right: U.S. Navy Biochemist Lt. Cmdr. Dan Xu with Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit 7, Dr. Erin Gallagher, a Research Biologist with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center, Ms. Stephanie Calderwood, a Science & Technology Manager with Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Ms. Cindy Van Acker, a project lead with U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical (Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education Fellow), U.S. Navy Industrial Hygiene Officer Lt. Katelynn Glisson with Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit 2 and U.S. Navy Industrial Hygiene Officer Lt. Jessica Jeter from Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Randy Buckley) see less | View Image Page

A group of female scientists from the Department of Defense (DoD) Chemical and Biological defense laboratories participated in a “Scientists in Action” program, observing Navy Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit (FDPMU) Operation Readiness Evaluation (ORE) Exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, from March 21-23, 2023.



Organized by Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the group spent three days shadowing FDPMU team, who went through series of exercises to evaluate the readiness of FDPMU team members. They are: U.S. Navy Biochemist, Lt. Cmdr. Dan Xu, Ms. Stephanie Calderwood, a Science & Technology Manager with DTRA, Dr. Erin Gallagher, a Research Biologist with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and Ms. Cindy Van Acker, a project lead with U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical (Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education Fellow).



Based on Scientist demographics and statistics analysis (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization data), 43 percent% of scientists in U.S. are female, 31 percent% worldwide. Based on another YouGov survey, almost half of people who took the survey could not name a single famous female scientist, let alone the fact that, there isn’t any data that shows the percentage of female scientists working in DoD research and development. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, this Scientist in Action initiative is a shout-out to all the female scientist, especially those working in the DoD system, that contribute equally to their country’s military research and technology development.



DTRA Warfighter Integration and Military Advisor Division initiated “Scientist in Action” program, to enable scientists to gain operational experience with Service Warfighters and activities associated with operational Chemical/Biological (C/B) missions. Additionally, it allows candidates to operate C/B equipment to gain understanding of how the equipment is utilized within a C/B environment.



“I found Scientists in Action worthwhile,” said Gallagher, “as a laboratory scientist that might create assays or develop early-stage equipment, it was extraordinarily helpful to see how the unit used their scientific equipment, what they valued in said equipment, and what conditions they expect to encounter. Talking with both trainers and the unit produced insights into where we can improve.”



For each “Scientists in Action” activity, 4-10 scientists from the DoD Research and Development enterprise are selected to participate in the program. The first “Scientists in Action” activity of the year was held on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, with an observation exercise observing one of the three Navy medical expeditionary Platforms: FDPMU.



"This program provides unique opportunities for scientists, from both military side and civilian side,” said Xu, “to exchange information and to discuss how we can work together to bridge between benchtop and the fleet. I had many productive conversations with scientists from U.S. Army labs and from DTRA. I was informed of many new technologies (devices) which have been developed for C/B defense, on the other hand, the other scientists had a deeper understanding of FDPMU's capabilities and gathered first-hand information of what the field needs from Science & Technology Development.”



We celebrate the Women’s History Month by presenting the vital role of these women scientists in DoD research system, and by highlighting DTRA’s effort of providing opportunities to women scientists who dedicate themselves to the national security and the United States Armed Forces.

“It was a heart-filling experience for me,” said Xu, “I haven't worked in the lab for a while, so it was great just talking about science and ideas with fellow scientists. I think the most beneficial effort of the program to me is the network we developed, next time if I have C/B defense technology related questions, I know whom to call. I really hope more Navy scientists will have such opportunity to participate in the program.”



Note: The Secretary of Defense defines the mission of military health services (HS) as providing and maintaining readiness, medical services, and support to members of the Armed Forces during military operations, to their dependents, and to others entitled to DOD medical care. Naval expeditionary HS can deploy naval personnel to promote physical and mental health readiness, and to care for the sick and injured in military operations. FDPMU provides advanced, theater-level force health protection services by rapidly assessing, preventing, and controlling health threats in the theater of operations and, therefore, enhancing organic preventive medicine assets.