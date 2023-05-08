AMCOM brings aviation leaders together for AMCOM 101

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Aviation and Missile Command Commander Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor speaks to aviation...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Aviation and Missile Command Commander Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor speaks to aviation Soldiers from throughout the force May 3 during AMCOM 101 for Aviation, a two-day, biannual event for aviation leaders to learn more about how AMCOM can better support their Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

The Aviation and Missile Command welcomed aviation Soldiers from throughout the force May 3-4 to learn about the sustainment capabilities of AMCOM, as well as discuss aviation challenges and solutions.



AMCOM 101 for Aviation is a two-day, biannual event for aviation leaders to learn more about how AMCOM can better support their Soldiers. It also provides them with the opportunity to build relationships within their branch.



During his opening comments, AMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith reiterated the importance of networking during the event.



“Please do not walk away from here thinking to yourself, ‘I wish I would have asked this question; I wish I would have met this person; I wish I would have gone up and introduced myself and said, ‘I have a challenge, a problem, or an issue.’ This is your time to get familiar with and gain a better understanding of what AMCOM is and what AMCOM does.”



Day one included updates from the U.S Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity, the Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Program Executive Office-Aviation, as well as panel discussions about training opportunities, sustainment-level maintenance and field-level maintenance support.



Gene Franco, a Logistics Assistance Representative from the 404th Army Field Support Brigade, located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, was on the field-level maintenance support panel. He encouraged the attendees to take advantage of the decades of experience LARs bring to the table.



LARs provide technical assistance and logistical support on Army aircraft onsite with units, whether they are at home station or deployed overseas.



“Involve us in your training missions, so we can assist you,” Franco said. “We’re part of the family; we’re embedded with you and your Soldiers — when you deploy, we deploy — and we have that reach-back capability to provide wider coverage with fewer personnel.”



Franco said there is no better feeling to him than when a young Soldier reaches out for help on a hangar floor and asks if he has ever seen a particular issue before.



AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor spoke about maintenance, parts availability and troubleshooting, all of which he said are supported in the field with the assistance of LARs.



“The LARs are there to improve your readiness, help you with training, help you troubleshoot and help with your supply availability,” he said. “They won’t just tell you a part is back-ordered. They will hunt down parts for you, tell you why it’s back-ordered, where it’s coming from and when it’s coming in. Use the LARS as one of the conduits to this command.



Day two included panel discussions on logistics information readiness and materiel readiness, as well as breakout sessions that the attendees could choose to attend based on their specific needs and interests.

AMCOM 101 for Aviation is held twice annually; the next event will be held in the fall and O’Connor encourages attendance so the aviation community understands how AMCOM can assist and how they can leverage the experience of the AMCOM workforce.



“There are 12,000 AMCOM employees across the world and they are here for you,” he said. “Let us know what your challenges are, because I guarantee you, we have people with 30, 40, 50 years of experience and they are here to make your life easier and enable your success.”