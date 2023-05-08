ACS Employment Readiness Program: MyCAA temporary eligibility expansion will help employability of military spouses

Courtesy Photo | The Employment Readiness Program on the third floor of the Soldier Support Center has...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Employment Readiness Program on the third floor of the Soldier Support Center has information sheets with contact information for the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program, additional information about the program and eligibility details. The program also provides resume assistance, employment workshops and information, and even a professional boutique to help you look your best during an interview. (U.S. Army photo by Audra Satterlee, Army Community Service marketing) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Degrees, licensing, and certifications are critical pieces in reaching career goals. But the cost of pursing education and specialized training can be a barrier for aspiring students. Many within our community have benefited from scholarships offered to military spouses and military children.



One of the most utilized resources to pay for education and training is the My Career Advancement Account scholarship, offered through Military OneSource’s Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program. According to the MyCAA website, this scholarship is a “workforce development” program and aims to increase the employability of military spouses. Under the current rules, spouses could be eligible for up to $4,000 in tuition assistance towards a certification, maintenance of a professional license, or an associate degree.



Recently, the Department of Defense called for an expansion of this scholarship allowing more military spouses to apply. Before the expansion, only the spouses of E1-E5, W1-W2, and O1-O2 were eligible to apply for the scholarship. The expansion now includes the spouses of service members at the ranks of E6 and O3.



But the expansion is temporary. According to SECO, “the first 1,250 approved applicants in the paygrades of E6 and O3 will receive MyCAA financial assistance based on available funding.”



“We want military spouses that are now included, to research MyCAA and consider calling as soon as possible to see if they can apply,” says Jay Brown, ACS Employment Readiness Program specialist. “This expansion is a helpful step for our community, and we want our spouses to be able to benefit from it. Spouses that were previously eligible based on pay grade are still eligible, even if the expansion disappears.”



You can visit the Employment Readiness Program on the third floor of the Soldier Support Center to pick up information sheets that include contact information for SECO, additional information about the program, and eligibility details.



As for applying for the program, the best resource is the SECO counselors. They can explain the details of the program, assist with applying, and give updated information on available funding.



The SECO program can be reached at 1-800-342-9647 or online via https://mycaa.militaryonesource.mil/mycaa/.



Looking for employment? Contact the ACS Employment Readiness Program today at 910-396-2390 or 396-1425 or visit the third floor of the Soldier Support Center.



Story by Melanie Tucker, Employment Readiness Program Manager