    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Caregivers, Administrators with Blessing of Hands

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Caregivers, Administrators with Blessing of Hands

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered Tuesday, May 9 to celebrate caregivers and administrators aboard the clinic with a Blessing of the Hands Ceremony.

    The ceremony, held as part of National Nurses Week, honored Sailors and civilians involved in patient care and administration aboard the facility. Navy Chaplain Lieutenant Kyle Lambertson anointed the caregivers’ hands while praying with them.

