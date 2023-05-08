Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Caregivers, Administrators with Blessing of Hands

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Chaplain Lieutenant Kyle Lambertson, right, anoints the hands of a caregiver...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Chaplain Lieutenant Kyle Lambertson, right, anoints the hands of a caregiver during a Blessing of the Hands ceremony held Tuesday, May 9 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. The ceremony, held as part of National Nurses Week, honored Sailors and civilians involved in patient care and administration aboard the facility. see less | View Image Page