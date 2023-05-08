PENSACOLA, Fla. - Chief of Naval Air Training Rear. Adm. Richard Brophy named Cmdr. Bryce Aubuchon as the incoming executive officer of the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, for the 2024-2025 show seasons, May 9.



A native of Washington, Missouri, Aubuchon graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2005 and received his commission through Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida, in 2006, earning his wings in 2008.



"I am deeply humbled to help Cmdr. Alex Armatas and the Blue Angels continue the squadron's legacy of excellence through the 78th season," Aubuchon said. "It is a true privilege to join the team and I look forward to the opportunity to work with such outstanding Sailors, Marines and community members."



Aubuchon is currently assigned as the senior Aviation Safety Officer for Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force. He has served on four deployments across multiple Fleets and has accumulated more than 3,100 flight hours in the P-8A, P-3C and T-6A.



Aubuchon will assume his role following the Blue Angels homecoming air show at Naval Air Station Pensacola scheduled for Nov. 2.



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. During their 78th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 66 demonstrations at 33 locations in 2024. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 496 million fans.



For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2023 and 2024 air show schedules, visit https://www.blueangels.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 13:30 Story ID: 444374 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 106 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angels Announce 2024 Executive Officer, by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.