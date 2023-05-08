VP 30 Hosts MPA Symposium and CAG/NARG

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 28, 2023) Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 hosted the Maritime Patrol Association (MPA) Symposium and the Commander’s Action Group and Naval Aviation Requirements Group (CAG/NARG), April 24 through 28.





The MPA Symposium, along with the CAG/NARG are annual events with informational briefs, discussions and networking events focused on the latest developments inside the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF). The MPA symposium serves as a focal point for celebrating the long history and traditions of the Maritime Patrol community and for building relations between the community’s domestic and international leaders.





“[MPA and CAG/NARG] are two separate events that run simultaneously,” said Lt. Kelly Sawielski, MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) instructor and event coordinator assigned to VP 30. “CAG/NARG is an opportunity for our community to get together and gain information, alongside our industry partners and foreign partners, to see the status of the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF) as a whole. MPA is a nonprofit professional organization for past, present, and future MPRF personnel to recognize, honor, and socialize with those who have paved the way in MPRF and those who are taking MPRF into the future.”





Throughout the week, 450 attendees were hosted during twenty-four MPA Symposium and seventeen CAG/NARG events. Leaders from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany attended, including commanding officers, commodores, and flag officers from around the globe.





The evolution kicked-off with remarks from Rear Adm. Adam Kijek, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group.





“It is an exciting week for our Force,” said Kijek. “We pay tribute to the giants who came before us and look to the future as we execute our transition to a 21st century fighting force that is the best on the planet. It is made even better by our allies and partners many of whom are here this week. I am humbled to be part of this remarkable Force.”





The Pro’s Nest had the opportunity to host a multitude of global partners, including Royal Australian Air Force Air Commodore Nathan Christie, Commander, Surveillance and Response Group and Germany’s Stefan Rauscher, Director, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support.





While the events ended on April 27 and 28, the impact from the week of multifaceted evolutions sends waves of cohesive excellence throughout the fleet.





“These events are the connective tissue of our community.” said Capt. Kim DaCosta-Azar, Commander, Task Force 57 and Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 57. “It is a great time to reconnect and hone in on the networking component so we can maximize working together with our partners.”





VP 30, based in Jacksonville, Fla. is the Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). VP 30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C UAS specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet.







-VP30-

