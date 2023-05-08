LRMC hosts multinational reintegration exercise

Photo By John Ciccarelli | Military personnel from the United States European Command (EUCOM) and NATO countries...... read more read more Photo By John Ciccarelli | Military personnel from the United States European Command (EUCOM) and NATO countries participated in a four-day Personnel Recovery Reintegration Exercise (PRRE) at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), starting April 24, 2023. This exercise marked the first-time multinational partners from different countries, including the (United Kingdom), Germany, Netherlands, Canada, and the European Personnel Recovery Centre (EPRC), were involved. LRMC is the largest medical center for Personnel Recovery Reintegration (PRR) outside of the United States. see less | View Image Page

The United States European Command (EUCOM) recently conducted a four-day Personnel Recovery Reintegration Exercise (PRRE) at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) in Germany. The exercise helped military personnel learn to navigate the physical, emotional, and psychological challenges that returnees may harbor after a brief or prolonged isolating event.



From April 24-27, 2023, participants received instruction, practical exercises, and simulations covering returnee reception, medical preparation, Emergency Operation Center preparation, and the principles of the Code of Conduct. According to U.S. Air Force Col. Irene Folaron, Reintegration Team Chief, the exercise helped military personnel understand their role in the complex system of reintegration, which comprises multiple elements and types of support personnel.



"The reintegration process can be fraught with ambiguity, so each team member must maintain a flexible and agile mindset to accommodate changes," she said. "Well-coordinated communication is also vital, and this process forces correspondence between agencies that typically do not interact, such as medical personnel and Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) debriefers. This exercise exposes participants to those challenges and allows them to collaborate for the best solutions."



LRMC has been a leader in combat injury treatment for over 70 years and is the largest medical center for Personnel Recovery Reintegration (PRR) outside of the United States. As a Phase Two center for EUCOM, LRMC plays a crucial role in supporting The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM and Central Command (CENTCOM) as needed.



Col. Joseph Afanador, lead SERE psychologist for the Department of Defense and Joint Personnel Recovery Agency, emphasized the hospital's importance as a vital center for reintegration due to its significant medical capabilities.



"The purpose of the recent PRRE at LRMC was to prepare the team for potential contingency plans in the future. The exercise involved multinational partners from countries such as the (United Kingdom), Germany, Netherlands, Canada, and the European Personnel Recovery Centre (EPRC)," said Afanador. "These partners were able to gain valuable knowledge and apply the lessons learned to their own integration programs. Overall, LRMC's dedication to the well-being of military personnel and its commitment to international partnerships make it a critical player in the world of PRR."



U.S. Air Force Maj. Rebecca Morris-Davis, EUCOM SERE Psychology Consultant, stressed the importance of the PRRE as an essential training tool for service members.



"By providing comprehensive training and support, we can ensure our Service Members are equipped with the tools they need to successfully help reintegrate an individual back to their families, units, and communities after a traumatic experience," she said.